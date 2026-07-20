Aidan Sadler's BIG GAY AFTERPARTY Returns to Edinburgh Fringe for Third Year

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Award-winning queer cabaret artist Aidan Sadler will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with Big Gay Afterparty, bringing the acclaimed late-night variety show back to La Belle Angele for its third consecutive year.

Presented at Just the Tonic at La Belle Angele (Venue 301D), the hit event returns for two performances following a sold-out 2025 season. Winner of the Binge Fringe "Grassroots Hero" Award, Big Gay Afterparty has become a staple of the Fringe's late-night programming, combining cabaret, comedy, music, drag, and surprise guest performers into an evening celebrating queer artistry and community.

Described as "the biggest, gayest party at the Fringe," the immersive pop-up cabaret invites audiences to experience a rotating lineup of performers in an atmosphere where artists, dreamers, and festivalgoers gather long after the curtain falls. While the event is proudly centered on LGBTQIA+ voices, everyone is welcome to join the celebration.

This year's edition will also expand its community impact through collaborations with gender-affirming and LGBTQIA+ rights organizations, making the 2026 event the largest in the show's history. Audience members who purchase tickets before the festival begins will also have access to a limited buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Reflecting on the show's return, Sadler said they are thrilled to bring Big Gay Afterparty back for a third year after two sold-out performances in 2025.

"Well, well, well—here we are again! I'm delighted that we've been invited back for a seminal third year to cause even more chaos at the Big Gay Afterparty," Sadler said. "Last year was truly our biggest yet with two absolutely packed sold out rooms and we're going to have a similar trajectory this year if pre-sales are anything to go by."

Sadler also emphasized the importance of creating welcoming community spaces during the festival.

"Now more than ever we need cool social spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and I'm so privileged to be able to be the curator of such an event. We'll also be working with gender affirming and LGBTQIA+ rights organisations to make sure we can really capitalise on the impact we have every year. So expect big headliners, cool lineups and all-round good vibes. We're back, baby!"

Big Gay Afterparty will be presented at Just the Tonic at La Belle Angele (Venue 301D) during the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Tickets are on sale now.

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