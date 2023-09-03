September Events at Creative Liberties Include Summer Second Saturday Open Studio, Family Art Day, and More

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, continues its season's offerings with an all-packed September, starting with the Summer Second Saturday Open Studios, Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet the artists and view their work at all three of Creative Liberties' locations: 901B Apricot Avenue, 927 N. Lime Avenue and 340 Central Avenue.

The month continues with an opening reception, Thursday, September 21; 5-7 p.m., for Creative Liberties' new artists-in-residence at Creative Liberties at Gaze Gallery. Join artists Kim McAninch, Carole Lewis and David Graham for a fun evening of art and lite bites and DJ Ealain playing great music. Creative Liberties at Gaze Gallery is located at 340 Central Avenue in the ARCOS Apartment building.

Bring the whole family for Family Art Day, Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m.-noon. These free monthly events feature interactive art-creating sessions led by professional artists. Artist Sandy Koolkin will lead families in a creative project that is suitable for all ages and skill levels. No RSVP required. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation.

Finally, limited tickets are on sale now for Gaze & Graze, a progressive dinner and gallery tour, Friday, October 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Visit seven locations, including Hamlet's Eatery, Vino Bistro, SPAACES, Define Gallery, Art Ovation Hotel, and Creative Liberties (N. Lime Avenue and Apricot Avenue). Guests will be transported to each location via an air-conditioned trolley with seating, while enjoying narration about the Sarasota arts community. At each location, guests will gaze at unique art and graze on a small plate course provided by local restaurants. Food will include three appetizer plates, three entree plates and dessert. Assorted beverages will be served. Cost is $125 per guest; limited tickets are available. Purchase tickets at the link below.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 35 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for four feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features12 studio artists, gallery walls for six feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

Twenty-one artists have made Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery their artistic workspace. These include: Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed-media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed-media); Drita Dawn Hajroja (painting and mixed-media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Gary LaParl (oil painting); Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography); Jie Li (portraiture pastel, charcoal portraiture and plein air oil painting); Henry Martin (photography and mixed-media); Lee Oberlander (watercolor, acrylic paint and mixed-media); David Sigel (oil painting and mixed media); Steve Schwartz (acrylic paint, mixed-media); Nancy Turner (printmaking and mixed media); Nancy Turner (printmaking and mixed media); Cheryl Taub (acrylic paint, pastel and collage); Adrienne Watts (abstract painting); Sandra Wix (illustration, portraits and photography); Susan Hurwitch (mixed media, collage); Ava Young (abstract acrylic painting); and John-Norman Tuck (acrylic and mixed media). Two additional artists are occupying studio spaces temporarily through the end of the year: Gemma Hobbs (custom tropical sculptures and arrangements) and Jessica Rivera (photography).

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The Limelight studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.