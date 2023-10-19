Sarasota Orchestra Reveals November 2023 Concert Lineup

Sarasota Orchestra celebrates the ingenuity of composers from across the centuries in two November concerts. Its first Masterworks series concert pairs Beethoven's epic Third Symphony, “Eroica,” with a bluegrass-inspired concerto from the 21st century. On the Orchestra's Chamber Soirée series, a one-night-only performance of Stravinsky's L'Histoire du Soldat offers music and theatre lovers a unique opportunity to experience an imaginative masterpiece.

Masterworks: Beethoven's Eroica

Sarasota Orchestra's Masterworks series gets off to a joyous start with a program featuring Beethoven's “Eroica” Symphony, a supreme work that is by turns heroic, somber, and ecstatic. David Alan Miller leads the Orchestra in this masterpiece, which redefined the symphonic art form. Tessa Lark, violinist and fiddler extraordinaire, brings her flair to Michael Torke's bluegrass-inspired violin concerto, Sky. The sparkling Overture to Die Fledermaus, Johann Strauss Jr.'s comic homage to champagne and practical jokes, opens the celebration.

Grammy Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller has served as Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992 and currently serves as Sarasota Orchestra's Artistic Advisor. Violinist Tessa Lark's recording of Sky with the Albany Symphony earned a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

When:

November 3, 7:30 pm

November 4, 7:30 pm

November 5, 2:30 pm

Where: Van Wezel

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Chamber Soirée: A Soldier's Tale

Igor Stravinsky's music for the theatrical work L'Histoire du Soldat propels the tale of a soldier who trades his magic violin to the Devil in exchange for knowledge of the future. The piece is a tour de force for the seven instrumentalists, three actors and one narrator tasked with bringing the spectacular score to life. Now considered among the most important chamber music opuses of the early 20th century, L'Histoire's combination of virtuosic instrumental writing and dramatic narration always make its live performance a must-see event!

Director and Production Designer Logan Gabrielle Schulman is a New York-based interdisciplinary theatrical director and installation artist with a degree in Theatre and Religion from New College of Florida. Raychel Ceciro (the princess, associate producer), 23 Alejo-Barbić (the soldier), Amber McNew (the devil) and Casey Murphy (the narrator) make up the cast. Costumes designed by Anna Roth.

When: November 19, 4:00 pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.