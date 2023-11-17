Sarasota Orchestra Reveals Lineup of December Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra brings the cheer for a festive end to the year. The 75th Anniversary season celebration continues with a Masterworks program featuring Mozart and Mendelssohn, a holiday-themed Great Escapes, and jubilant programs in the Discoveries and Chamber Soirées series.

Masterworks: The Scottish

Violinist Randall Goosby, who has wowed audiences since his debut at age nine, joins conductor Johannes Debus and Sarasota Orchestra in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3. Composed when Mozart was only 19, the work has long been a favorite of both violinists and listeners. Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 evokes the sweeping beauty of the Scottish landscape with swaggering tunes. In an exuberant start to this program, John Corigliano's playful STOMP features the Orchestra enjoying a “stomping” good time.

Johannes Debus is Music Director of Toronto's Canadian Opera Company. Violinist Randall Goosby was the youngest ever winner of the prestigious Sphinx Concerto Competition.

When:

Saturday, December 2, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 3, 2:30pm

Where: Van Wezel

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Great Escapes: Holiday Party

The holiday season means parties, and Sarasota Orchestra offers one that's not to be missed. Concertgoers will revel in the sounds of the season with selections from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, as well as favorite holiday songs including “White Christmas” and “Greensleeves.” Conductor Kelly Corcoran makes her Sarasota debut with festive Hanukkah tunes, sleigh rides, and everything needed to brighten that “most wonderful time of the year.”

Named “Best Classical Conductor” by the Nashville Scene, Kelly Corcoran is the former Associate Conductor of the Nashville Symphony and founder of the Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra.

When:

Wednesday, December 6, 5:30pm

Thursday, December 7, 7:30pm

Friday, December 8, 5:30pm

Saturday, December 9, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10, 4:00pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Discoveries: Cheers to the Music of Dance

This evening of music inspired by dance will put a spring in the step of any listener. Gluck's gentle Dance of the Blessed Spirits, Poulenc's elegant and witty Sinfonietta, and Brahms' instantly recognizable Hungarian Dance No. 5 will have the audience swaying in their seats, while Johann Strauss Jr.'s waltzes create the atmosphere of a Viennese New Year's ball. Conductor Yue Bao leads a concert that will keep toes tapping the whole way through.

Assistant Conductor with the Houston Symphony, Yue Bao made her subscription series debut on the opening night concert of their 2020-2021 season.

When: December 20, 7:30pm

Where: Sarasota Opera House

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.

Chamber Soirée: Beethoven and Berio

This charming program of chamber music will add brightness to the holiday season with the festive sounds of brass, the quirky wit of Luciano Berio, and the elegance of Beethoven. Giovanni Gabrieli wrote his magnificent brass canzoni to be played from opposing choir lofts in Venice's Basilica of St. Mark. Berio's Opus Number Zoo has the musicians recite whimsical poems about animals as they play. Finally, Beethoven's Second String Quartet has an elegant sparkle that beckons back to Haydn, yet already shows hints of Beethoven's fiery side.

When: December 21, 5:30pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org or call the Box Office at (941) 953-3434.