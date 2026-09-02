Sarasota Opera Receives $60,000 Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

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Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $60,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) in support of its 2026–27 Season. Made possible through the Zoe Anderson Charitable Fund, the grant will provide vital support for Sarasota Opera’s artistic programming, seasonal productions, and community-building events.

The grant designation includes $30,000 in production support for Sarasota Opera’s 2027 Winter Opera Festival, which will feature Verdi’s La traviata, Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore, Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos, and Janáček’s Jenůfa. Additional support will underwrite several signature events, including the Curtain Raiser dinner, the Moonlight & Melodies Dinner Series, and Sarasota Opera’s 2027 Gala, A Night of Champagne and Camellias.

“Gulf Coast Community Foundation is one of Sarasota Opera’s most generous and steadfast partners,” said Richard Russell, General and Artistic Director of Sarasota Opera. “This investment strengthens our ability to present world-class opera, welcome audiences into meaningful artistic experiences, and expand the role of opera as a vibrant part of Sarasota’s cultural life.”

The Empowering Arts Grant Program reflects Gulf Coast’s commitment to investing in arts and cultural organizations as essential contributors to the region’s quality of life, economy, and creative vitality. The program is designed to empower local cultural institutions with flexible support that helps them pursue artistic excellence and deepen community engagement.

"Sarasota Opera brings something rare to our region: world-class productions and educational programming that together introduce residents of every age to the art form,” said Kelly Borgia, Director, Brand Engagement for Gulf Coast. “That's exactly what our Empowering Arts grants are meant to support. We're proud to help ensure that love of opera can take root right here in Sarasota." Sarasota Opera’s 2026–27 Season marks the company’s 68th season and features a wide-ranging lineup of beloved classics, new productions, and youth opera programming. In addition to the Winter Opera Festival, the season will include Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel and Sarasota Youth Opera’s production of Rachel J. Peters’ Rootabaga Country in fall 2026.

“Sarasota Opera is deeply grateful for Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s continued belief in the power of the arts to inspire, connect, and strengthen our community,” Russell added. “Their leadership helps ensure that opera remains accessible, ambitious, and central to the cultural identity of our region.”



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