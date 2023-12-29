Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectures

2024 marks the 53rd anniversary of Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning’s (SILL) “Global Issues” series. This hard-hitting series, which runs January 9-March 29 in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch, features 24 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues. This month’s lectures feature front-page issues examined by leading speakers, including Amb. Daniel Speckhard, who will speak to the transformational change needed to confront the existential challenges created by war, natural disaster and political instability; former U.S. Air Force special operations pilot and a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Nolan Peterson, who will discuss lessons on modern warfare learned in Ukraine; Dr. Peter W. Singer, known as the “premier futurist in the national-security environment,” will address artificial reality; and Shelley Rigger, a leading expert on Taiwan who will be just back from helping to monitor the elections in Taiwan and provide a most current update on that key global flashpoint.

January lectures:

Tuesday, January 9, and Wednesday, January 10:

Responding to a World in 'Permacrisis' withDaniel Speckhard. Bombarded by an explosion of natural disasters, health crises, wars, political instability, and economic dislocation, governments are overwhelmed, business struggles to navigate the uncertainty, non-profits cannot meet the demand, and media has lost its independent voice. Amb. Daniel Speckhard will speak to the transformational change needed to confront the existential challenges facing the world. January 9: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.January 10: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 11, and Friday, January 12:

Understanding Iran’s Dynamics with Mohsen Milani. Iran is a complex society differing substantially from the simplistic views promoted by news coverage which prefers sensationalism over serious analysis. As Iran becomes better educated and more urban, what changes? Dr. Mohsen Milani will discuss Iran’s domestic realities and its foreign policy choices and provide insight into where things might be heading. January 11: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 12: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17:

A Fragile Balkan Region in the Vortex of War in Ukraine with Eric Rubin. Russia's re-invasion of Ukraine last year changed the stakes for U.S. involvement in Europe. Drawing on his experience in ex-Yugoslavia going back to 1991, and more recently as U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, Amb. Eric Rubin will look at the region as an example of the new realities facing American foreign policy. January 16: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. January 17: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 18, and Friday, January 19:

US-China Relations from Cold War to Cold War with David Lampton. Starting as a trade war, China's self-serving economic policies propelled the U.S. into a cold war with Donald Trump imposing tariffs on Chinese goods and restricting purchases of U.S. companies. Biden has continued these policies and implemented additional sanctions. Dr. David Lampton will elaborate on these policies and the future outlook. January 18: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 19: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 23, and Wednesday, January 24:

Ukraine: Lessons in Modern Warfare with Nolan Peterson. Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a wake-up call for the U.S. military, underscoring how the next war America fights will be dramatically different than the previous decades of counterinsurgency operations. Nolan Peterson has reported on the war since 2014. A former Air Force Special Operations pilot, he will discuss what lessons we have learned. January 23: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m. January 24: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 25, and Friday, January 26:

Artificial Intelligence: Reality Catching Up to Science Fiction with Peter Singer. With the emergence of public artificial intelligence products, there is increased focus on how they may affect our society and lives. At recent hearings, Congress heard of the progress and dangers. Dr. Peter Singer will examine the scope of AI development, the benefits it offers, and the ethical challenges to human society. January 25: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 5 p.m. January 26: At Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 10 a.m.

Tuesday, January 30, and Wednesday, January 31:

Taiwan: Economic Powerhouse, Security Flash Point with Shelley Rigger. Taiwan has an outsize role in the world economy but is a thorny political issue in US-China relations. Dr. Shelley Rigger will explain why Taiwan is of enduring value to the United States and why we should commit resources so the people of Taiwan can choose their relationship with the PRC. January 30: At First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota; 10:30 a.m.; and Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; 2:30 p.m.January 31: At Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; 11 a.m.



The lectures are presented on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch.

The 2024 season also features the popular “Music Mondays” series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, January 8-March 25, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice.

Season subscriptions for the Global Issues series are available for purchase for $110 for 12 sessions. Single-day tickets for all programs are available at the door and are $15. Multiple subscription and flex pack options are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 941-365-6404.

About the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning

The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) is a non-profit organization that offers an expert lecture series to provide information on and discussion of the arts and contemporary global issues. SILL is guided by an all-volunteer board committed to modest pricing and enhanced outreach. Visit www.sillsarasota.org.

All photos courtesy of the speakers