SONGBIRDS OF THE SEVENTIES Extension to Continue at Florida Studio Theatre

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Florida Studio Theatre has announced that its acclaimed summer cabaret, Songbirds of the Seventies: From Woodstock to Soft Rock, has been extended for a second time through September 20, 2026. Featuring era-defining hits from artists like Stevie Nicks and Carole King, this musical celebration journeys through the songs that shaped the 1960s and '70s.

Audiences have embraced the cabaret, calling it “exceptional,” “impeccable,” and “pitch perfect.” Critics agree, with BroadwayWorld praising the production for its “infectious smiles,” “raw authenticity,” and “creative genius,” before concluding, “Make sure to catch this show that will surely uplift your spirits.” Family Beautiful calls the show a “dynamic,” “completely unforgettable” experience featuring “extremely talented” performers.

“These songs will make you remember the car you were driving, who you were dating, maybe your first kiss,” said cast member Madalyn McHugh. “I think that's such a special part of the music.”

Created by Nancy Allen – the mind behind previous FST hits Rhinestone Cowgirls (Summer 2024) and Divas Three (Summer 2023) – Songbirds of the Seventies celebrates the women whose voices defined an era. From the folk-inspired sounds of Woodstock to the unforgettable melodies of soft rock, the cabaret spans decades of music that continues to resonate with audiences today.

“I love to dissect the lyrics: what the artist was trying to say, what it means to me, and how I might portray that to the audience,” said cast member Samantha Duval. “That is one of the most exciting things about these songs.”

The cast features FST favorite Madalyn McHugh (Three Pianos, Divas, A Place in the Sun, Take It to the Limit, Outlaws & Angels, Friends in Low Places), Samantha Duval (Little Shop of Horrors, Divas Three, Rhinestone Cowgirls), and Victoria Boland (FST debut). Together, the trio boasts powerful harmonies and expressive showmanship that audiences have called “flawless.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Line Producer), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Leigh Womack (Sound and Lightboard Operator).

“Something special happens every single time we perform these songs,” said cast member Victoria Boland. “Something that will make us giggle onstage, or smile in a way that we haven't yet smiled, or get goosebumps.”

Relive the songs you love with Songbirds of the Seventies, now extended through September 20, 2026. Single tickets start at $37 and are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.



Photo Credit: Kayla Erny.

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