Rise Above Performing Arts Unveils 9th Season

Rise Above Performing Arts has unveiled its 9th Season at an event for performers and patrons Friday evening. The crowd of over 200 saw performances from the current season and interactive video reveals for their upcoming shows.

The season kicks off with Spring Awakening June 7-9 & 13-15. This is the theatre's professional alumni show with college performers. All performers are paid and are able to experience a working actor's environment as the theatre replicates a professional schedule and structure.

August 15-25 is Beauty & the Beast. Artistic Director, Jacob Ruscoe knew he had to get this magical show on the slate when it was revealed that the show is going on restriction in 2024 due to an upcoming National Tour of the show.

Next up the theatre will present the area premiere of The Lightning Thief running October 17-27. Based on the Rick Riordan book series, the musical follows a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson who has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

January 16-26 will feature only the 2nd ever repeat show the theatre has performed - it is Grease! Back in Season 2, in 2017, this show truly put Rise Above on the map and they are thrilled to once again bring it to Sarasota.

February 27-March 9 the theatre will bring you The Diary of Anne Frank. This poignant drama will leave you breathless but the story and message has never been more prevalent.

Rise Above concludes its 9th Season with the fairy tale classic, The Wizard of Oz, May 8-18. Season tickets are on sale now at www.riseabovearts.com or by calling 941-702-4747 and start at only $125 for all 6 shows.