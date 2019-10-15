ROY ORBISON & BUDDY HOLLY: THE ROCK 'N' ROLL DREAM TOUR Comes to Van Wezel

Making its Sarasota debut, The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour comes to the Van Wezel on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 8 p.m. Starring multiple Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers in this cutting-edge, multi-media holographic performance with remastered audio, the duo will transport the audience back in time for an evening of their greatest hits.

BASE Hologram brings two of the greatest song catalogues in music history to life in this immersive experience. Orbison and Holly's holograms interact with the audience and the musicians on stage using innovative digital and laser technology in this groundbreaking live concert event, featuring hit favorites such as "Peggy Sue," "Not Fade Away," "That'll Be the Day," "Cryin'," "Only the Lonely" and "You Got It." The two musical icons have 16 platinum and 19 gold records, 10 Grammy Awards and close to two dozen Top 40 hits to their names.





