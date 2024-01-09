Photos: Florida Center For Early Childhood Raises $400,000 During Its Annual Gala For Its Early Childhood Programs

“The Florida Center has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the incredible impact that collective compassion can have on a child's life. Has it been a hard journey at times? Yes. But we no longer see life’s roadblocks as unpassable. That’s because we found The Florida Center, who not only listened to our story, but listened to it with compassion and understanding and guided us through. Most importantly, we know we are not alone.”

This is how Jim and Kristi began their speech to a sold-out crowd of more than 270 guests at The Florida Center for Early Childhood’s 36th annual winter gala, entitled “Luminous Tide” on December 1 at Michael’s On East. The family explained how deeply meaningful The Florida Center’s programs have been for their daughter, who came into their life when she was just seven weeks old. In the six years that followed, the family turned to The Florida Center for guidance and support. They found it—a thousand times over. During these years, as the youngster was first diagnosed in infancy with PTSD and then with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), The Florida Center became their lifeline for navigating crucial stages.

During the event, guests watched a moving video about the family’s remarkable journey. Their daughter is now a bright, happy, and amazing six-year-old, full of energy and life, who, as her mother, Kristi, says, can tackle any challenge that comes her way.

CEO Dr. Kristie Skoglund welcomed the guests and explained the meaning of this year’s gala theme, “Luminous Tide.”

“Bioluminescence is a light that shines from within living beings. Its beautiful radiance parallels the beauty of The Florida Center’s work,” said Skoglund. “Natural bioluminescence results from an organism’s chemical reactions, sometimes with the help of other creatures. This biological process is a captivating metaphor for a child’s developing brain. From birth to age five, the neural pathways of young minds form new connections and go through remarkable transformations. It’s amazing, and heartening, to see how combinations of the right chemical reactions, supportive symbiotic relationships, and a safe environment allow many ocean creatures to shine. These same principles can be applied to The Florida Center’s support of our community’s most vulnerable children and families.”

Skoglund also outlined recent milestones, which included expanding the center’s school-based mental health program into Manatee County; partnering with the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children to provide a second Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Clinic; and receiving much-needed funding for its Early Childhood Court program.

According to Kate Reed, the Florida Center’s chief philanthropy officer, more than $400,000 was raised at the event, which included a silent and a live auction and a paddle raise. Reed says these funds include a $100,000 challenge match from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. She reminded the audience that The Florida’ Center’s end goal is to “literally change the trajectory of lives. To stand in the gap for children at risk and create life-changing outcomes. To say it with a touch of poetry: The light you help provide in their early years will burn brightly for a lifetime.”

The Florida Center’s 36th annual winter gala was co-chaired by The Honorable Rochelle Curley and August Curley and Jen and Bob Keller.

For more than 40 years, The Florida Center for Early Childhood has been the leading provider of therapeutic services, early education, and healthy development for young children in southwest Florida, offering a seamless delivery of services for the whole child and their family. Today, the agency is nationally recognized for its early childhood expertise in various specialties. The Florida Center provides developmental therapies, mental health counseling, Starfish Academy preschool, the Healthy Families home-visiting program, and the state's only Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Clinic, with locations in Sarasota and Orlando.

For more information about The Florida Center’s programs, visit TheFloridaCenter.org.

Photo Credit: Peter Acker