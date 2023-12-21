Nik Wallenda and Circus Arts Conservatory Extend Run of A BRAVE NEW WONDERLAND

Due to popular demand, the run of Nik Wallenda and the Circus Arts Conservatory's A Brave New Wonderland has been extended through January 7, 2024.

Previously scheduled for 45 performances from November 18 through December 31, an additional seven opportunities to see “A Brave New Wonderland” have been added in the New Year.



“Wonderland” offers a blend of thrilling circus acts, mesmerizing aerial performances, and uplifting holiday storytelling, curated and produced under the creative eye of the “King of the High Wire” Wallenda himself, along with his world record-holding wife, Erendira Wallenda.

“Wonderland” takes audiences on a heartwarming and visually stunning journey that brings together the enchantment of the winter holidays and their unique traditions. Through breathtaking performances by artists from diverse backgrounds, captivating narratives, and the shared spirit of Wallenda's personal tagline, “Never Give Up!” "Wonderland" seeks to plant a seed of unity in the hearts of its audience. It's a show where the magic of the season is not just about traditions and celebrations but also about embracing our differences and finding strength in diversity.

“While we were fairly confident that ‘Wonderland' would enjoy a successful run, the response from the community has exceeded all of our expectations,” said CAC Executive Vice President/COO Jennifer Mitchell. “We are grateful to all who supported our collaborative vision and goal to create a world-class holiday experience that we expect will become a Southwest Florida family holiday tradition for years to come.”

The acts audiences are enjoying include: The Bone Breakers (acrobatic contortion); Ermiyas Muluken (freestanding ladder); Emma Grace (aerial pole); Lianna Ashton (hula hoops); Tatiana & Veranica Tchalabaeva (dog act); Johnny Rocket (comedy); Daniel C. Minor (character actor); and Gena Cristiani and Josuber "Junior" Neves (juggling). Closing the show will be the thrilling high wire act, starring Nik Wallenda, Erendira Wallenda, Blake Wallenda, Alec Bryant and Daniela Prieto.

The additional shows will take place Wednesday through Sunday, January 3-7, at 2 p.m., with evening shows on Wednesday, January 3 and Saturday, January 6 at 6 p.m. Ticket prices are $30-$75.

Performances take place at the Holiday-Themed Big Top in the East District at UTC (195 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota).

To view the “Wonderland” performance schedule and/or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.