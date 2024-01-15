Interview: Nicholas Niespodziani of YACHT ROCK REVUE at Van Wezel

Read our full interview here!

By: Jan. 15, 2024

Interview: Nicholas Niespodziani of YACHT ROCK REVUE at Van Wezel

Taking a short break from his busy schedule of touring and cutting a new studio album (to be released soon) and a Live album to be released later this month, I got a chance to catch up with Nick, the lead singer of Yacht Rock Revue. If he sounds like he is busy now, just wait till you hear what he has been doing the last few years.

Yacht Rock Revue has single-handedly led the growing popularity of the yacht rock genre. For those of you that are scratching your head wondering what you are missing, yacht rock is a variety of music that emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It features smooth, melodic tunes with elements of soft rock, jazz, and R&B. The term “yacht rock” is often used humorously to describe the laid-back, sophisticated sound associated with sailing and luxury lifestyles. Artists like Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, and Kenny Loggins are often considered yacht rock contributors.

“While most tribute bands play as the performers, or on a set-playlist, Yacht Rock Revue plays as a band in and of itself” Nick says. While some might consider the smooth tunes kitschy and a joke, Yacht Rock Revue has a real love of the music. Without a doubt, this love is conveyed to the audience and Yacht Rock Revue has grown a cult following in the last few years.

Yacht Rock Revue formed in Atlanta in 2007 as a side project for a few musicians. “We are totally music nerds,” says Nick “and every band member has studied music formally in some form or fashion.” A handful of members attended Indiana University (considered among the most impressive, diverse, and extraordinary music schools in the world), while other members attended Berkley. “We play easy listening music, which is not always simple to play. The trick is making the audience feel it is easy!” Out of sheer curiosity I asked Nick how many songs are in their songbook repertoire. He said that they all could easily play 150 or so songs off the top of their head, though they have played and performed closer to 500 different songs!

Today they perform sold out shows in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC and the list goes on. They put on an average of 100 shows per year throughout the nation and have been seen by close to 3 million people. As their tenure continues the band keeps adding more songs to their catalogue. Soon a double studio album will be coming out as it’s own EP. The first side will be released in May 2024 with additional sides coming out in the following months. The new album looks to “bridge the gap between legit 1970’s to present music” Nick says. Also keep an eye out for a Live Album and Live Recording recently filmed in New York and to be released on January 22nd by PBS.    

Coming to the Cultural Sun Coast, Yacht Rock Revue will be performing at Van Wezel on Wednesday January 24th. Tickets are surprisingly still available!




