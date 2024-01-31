Grand Opening Event At Sarasota's Bayfront Park Launches Embracing Our Differences' 21st Anniversary Exhibit

 More than 4,000 people attended the event.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Reperatory Theater Photo 4 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Reperatory Theater

Grand Opening Event At Sarasota's Bayfront Park Launches Embracing Our Differences' 21st Anniversary Exhibit

 

 More than 4,000 people attended Embracing Our Differences’ 21st anniversary exhibition’s grand opening on Sunday, January 21, in Sarasota’s downtown Bayfront Park. The occasion showcased electrifying performances by Jah Movement, and local arts and education organizations enriched the atmosphere with interactive booths and family-friendly activities. EOD representatives took the opportunity to acknowledge the Best-in-Show art and quotation winners, and the event was graced by the presence of many of the featured artists and quoters, who were honored for their selected works on display.

Deputy City Manager Pat Robinson and Judge Charles E. Williams, EOD’s board chair, welcomed the enthusiastic crowd and City Commissioner Debbie Trice further affirmed the City of Sarasota’s unwavering commitment to EOD’s core values of kindness, respect, and inclusion.

EOD Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer highlighted the organization’s remarkable achievements over its 21-year history. She underscored the ever-expanding impact of EOD's outdoor exhibition, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2004. With nearly 4.5 million visitors over the years, the exhibition has not only captivated local audiences but has also become a compelling attraction for out-of-town visitors.

Wertheimer also announced an exciting development for EOD—the exhibition's expansion to St. Petersburg this March. "We’re proudly celebrating a significant milestone in 2024," she said. "We’re unveiling our exhibit in St. Petersburg's Poynter Park for the first time in 21 years." Sharing the historical context, Wertheimer explained that the exhibit first appeared in St. Petersburg in 2003 as part of the "Coexistence" exhibit on loan from the Museum on the Seam in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sheila D. McKoy, EOD’s exhibition director, warmly welcomed attending artists and quoters, saying that this year’s response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotations was robust with 16,604 entries pouring in from 125 countries and 44 states. Students from 584 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotations to the juried exhibit.

EOD’s Sarasota exhibit runs through April 14 in Bayfront Park, Sarasota. The exhibit will also be on display, March 2-31, in Poynter Park, St. Petersburg, with an opening event on March 2. 

Embracing Our Differences’ annual outdoor exhibits are the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity. 

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.


 



RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
MISS JULIE and CLYDES Come to Asolo Rep Next Month Photo
MISS JULIE and CLYDE'S Come to Asolo Rep Next Month

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training will present its Spring 2024 repertory, a compelling double feature, consisting of August Strindberg’s MISS JULIE and Lynn Nottage’s CLYDE'S on stage at the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts this February and March.

2
Video: Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Reps BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAR Photo
Video: Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL

Go inside the meet and greets for Asolo Rep's productions of Born With Teeth and Intimate Apparel!

3
Chaz 51 Steakhouse Launches A TASTE OF ART Series Photo
Chaz 51 Steakhouse Launches A TASTE OF ART Series

Longtime friends Chef Charles Amherst of Chaz 51 Steakhouse in Venice and Barbara Gerdeman, co-founder of Creative Liberties Artist Studios in Sarasota, have joined forces to create a series of interactive live art dinner showcases called 'A Taste of Art.'

4
The Carr-Petrova Duo to Perform HERS, An Evening of Music by Female Composers in March Photo
The Carr-Petrova Duo to Perform HERS, An Evening of Music by Female Composers in March

The Carr-Petrova Duo will perform 'HERS,' an evening of music by female composers in March. Learn more about the performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

INTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Asolo Rep in FebruaryINTIMATE APPAREL Comes to Asolo Rep in February
Chaz 51 Steakhouse Launches A TASTE OF ART Series Chaz 51 Steakhouse Launches A TASTE OF ART Series
The Carr-Petrova Duo to Perform HERS, An Evening of Music by Female Composers in MarchThe Carr-Petrova Duo to Perform HERS, An Evening of Music by Female Composers in March
BORN WITH TEETH Comes to Asolo Rep in FebruaryBORN WITH TEETH Comes to Asolo Rep in February

Videos

Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL Video
Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL
Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND Video
Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND
Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep Video
Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
Red Riding Hood in Sarasota Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
Oak in Sarasota Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
Take It to the Limit in Sarasota Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in Sarasota Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Manatee Performing Arts Center (1/25-2/04)PHOTOS
The Flip Side in Sarasota The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
Bring It On in Sarasota Bring It On
Rise Above Performing Arts (5/09-5/19)
The Lehman Trilogy in Sarasota The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
Up on the Roof in Sarasota Up on the Roof
Florida Studio Theatre (9/27-2/04)
The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays in Sarasota The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
Troubadour in Sarasota Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You