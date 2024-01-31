Grand Opening Event At Sarasota's Bayfront Park Launches Embracing Our Differences' 21st Anniversary Exhibit

More than 4,000 people attended Embracing Our Differences’ 21st anniversary exhibition’s grand opening on Sunday, January 21, in Sarasota’s downtown Bayfront Park. The occasion showcased electrifying performances by Jah Movement, and local arts and education organizations enriched the atmosphere with interactive booths and family-friendly activities. EOD representatives took the opportunity to acknowledge the Best-in-Show art and quotation winners, and the event was graced by the presence of many of the featured artists and quoters, who were honored for their selected works on display.

Deputy City Manager Pat Robinson and Judge Charles E. Williams, EOD’s board chair, welcomed the enthusiastic crowd and City Commissioner Debbie Trice further affirmed the City of Sarasota’s unwavering commitment to EOD’s core values of kindness, respect, and inclusion.

EOD Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer highlighted the organization’s remarkable achievements over its 21-year history. She underscored the ever-expanding impact of EOD's outdoor exhibition, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2004. With nearly 4.5 million visitors over the years, the exhibition has not only captivated local audiences but has also become a compelling attraction for out-of-town visitors.

Wertheimer also announced an exciting development for EOD—the exhibition's expansion to St. Petersburg this March. "We’re proudly celebrating a significant milestone in 2024," she said. "We’re unveiling our exhibit in St. Petersburg's Poynter Park for the first time in 21 years." Sharing the historical context, Wertheimer explained that the exhibit first appeared in St. Petersburg in 2003 as part of the "Coexistence" exhibit on loan from the Museum on the Seam in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sheila D. McKoy, EOD’s exhibition director, warmly welcomed attending artists and quoters, saying that this year’s response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotations was robust with 16,604 entries pouring in from 125 countries and 44 states. Students from 584 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotations to the juried exhibit.

EOD’s Sarasota exhibit runs through April 14 in Bayfront Park, Sarasota. The exhibit will also be on display, March 2-31, in Poynter Park, St. Petersburg, with an opening event on March 2.

Embracing Our Differences’ annual outdoor exhibits are the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.



