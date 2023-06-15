Florida Studio Theatre Presents DIVAS THREE, A Celebration Of The Great Female Vocalists From The '60s Through The '90s

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents Divas Three, a dynamic music revue featuring four decades of hits by some of music's most influential women. With songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Carole King, and more, this original revue pays tribute to the artists whose musical impact has earned them the coveted title of “diva.” Created by Nancy Allen Productions, Divas Three begins playing July 11 in FST's Court Cabaret. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or at 941.366.9000.

Divas Three is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Cabaret subscription package is The Surfer Boys, a tribute to the music of The Beach Boys, and Creedence Clearwater Remixed!, a rousing musical journey through the songbook of the pioneering country rock band. Subscriptions for all three Summer Cabaret shows can be purchased for as little as $49 at 941.366.9000 or Click Here.

“Everybody knows and loves a great diva power ballad or hit song,” said Catherine Randazzo, the show's line producer. “If you're a fan of Cher, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Aretha, or the recently late great Tina Turner, your will love Divas Three. These stellar vocalists will dazzle you with their style and sound, and their song list packs more than two dozen of the best hits from some of the top divas into just two acts.

Divas Three was created in 2013 by Nancy Allen, an artist with over 20 years of experience in the theatre industry.

“At the time, I saw a lack of really good female groups on the market,” said Allen. “So, I decided that I was going to create one that had a bit of Broadway, a bit of Vegas, and a bit of pop—while always keeping in mind that I wanted it tasteful and classy.”

Featuring such hits as “We Are Family,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and “It's Raining Men,” Divas Three is an engaging blend of different musical styles, bold personalities, and goose bump-inducing vocals. The revue has been performed at venues across the country for almost a decade. Audiences have called Divas Three “Absolutely fabulous,” “Wonderful,” and “The best show by far I've ever seen in my life.”

Bringing these beloved songs to life onstage are three outstanding female vocalists: Samantha Duval, Charity Farrell, and Crystal Alicia Garrett. Duval was part of the national tours of Cirque Musica and The Celtic Ladies and has performed at regional theatres across the country. Farrell was a semi-finalist in the FOX series I Can See Your Voice and has originated roles Off-Broadway. Garrett is an actress and singer-songwriter who has opened for Jennifer Holiday, Keisha Cole, Robin Thicke, and Ciara.

FST's presentation of Divas Three is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.