Florida Studio Theatre Extends DIVAS THREE, A Celebration Of The Great Female Vocalists From The 60s Through The 90s

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre has announced the extension of Divas Three, a dynamic music revue celebrating four decades of hits by some of music's most influential women. Called “Stunning” by Venice Gondolier-Sun and “Thrilling” by Total Theater, Divas Three features more than two dozen songs made famous by such musical icons as Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Carole King, and more.

Created by Nancy Allen Productions, Divas Three will now run in FST's Court Cabaret through September 17, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or 941.366.9000.

“Divas Three will captivate you,” said Catherine Randazzo, Line Producer for FST's Summer Cabaret Series. “With their electrifying vocals, impeccable arrangements, and enchanting harmonies, these talented divas transport audiences through some of the greatest hits of the past four decades. This revue is a celebration of the magic of music made famous by the top reigning divas of our time. The cast's passion fuels the audience's excitement and keeps them hooked from the very first note.”

Audiences are calling FST's presentation of Divas Three “Fabulous,” “Outstanding,” “Fantastic,” and “Very entertaining.” Audience member Pat P. called Divas Three “A 10 out of 10.” She added, “The show was just amazing from the beginning to the end. Not a lot of talking, just perfect voices and the choice of songs could not have been better. We did not want the show to end.”

Featuring such hits as “We Are Family,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and “It's Raining Men,” Divas Three is an exciting mix of pop, country, R&B, and Rock & Roll. The revue has been performed at venues across the country for almost a decade, but the show's residency at FST will be its longest run ever.

Bringing these beloved songs to life onstage are three outstanding female vocalists: Samantha Duval, Charity Farrell, and Crystal Alicia Garrett. Duval was part of the national tours of Cirque Musica and The Celtic Ladies and has performed at regional theatres across the country. Farrell was a semi-finalist in the FOX series I Can See Your Voice and has originated roles Off-Broadway. Garrett is an actress and singer-songwriter who has opened for Jennifer Holiday, Keisha Cole, Robin Thicke, and Ciara.

FST's presentation of Divas Three is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.