Embracing Our Differences and Sarasota Art Museum Present EMBRACING KINDNESS Art Exhibition

Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of Embracing Our Differences, recently announced that the organization will be staging its final exhibit of EOD's 20th anniversary season at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design, October 21-November 26. “Embracing Kindness” will showcase 14 artworks and accompanying quotations selected from exhibits from the past 20 years. This free exhibit will be located on the Museum's Great Lawn at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, visit EmbracingOurDifferences.org.

Wertheimer notes that, “EOD's 20th anniversary exhibition celebrates two decades of using the power of art to promote respect, kindness, and belonging in the community and beyond. These past 20 years have seen profound positive growth and so many milestones. We're honored that Ringling College of Art and Design has been a valuable partner from the start. The College's support has played a pivotal role in our growth.”

Wertheimer explains that Ringling College empowers EOD's yearlong outreach programs and teacher workshops with arts educators. For the past two years, Sarasota Art Museum, Ringling College's contemporary and teaching art museum, has partnered with EOD to present its annual Art Teacher Intensive, a full-day workshop for art educators. According to Wertheimer, this ongoing joint effort reflects their organizations' shared values and goals. “We're planning more creative endeavors as we move positively into the future,” she says. “With their collaboration, we'll continue to honor the amazing spectrum of human potential—and celebrate the differences that make each individual precious and irreplaceable.”

Wertheimer adds that the 14 works and quotes were selected by the EOD team, led by exhibition director Sheila McKoy. The group considered a wide variety of topics and themes and selected works from a variety of local, national, and International Artists and quoters.

Since 2019, Sarasota Art Museum has provided visitors a place to see world-class, boundary-pushing exhibitions from renowned contemporary artists. Located in the historic Sarasota High School, the Museum creates opportunities for our community to engage in dynamic educational programming—introducing visitors to diverse voices and experiences while fostering an appreciation for the art of our time.

“Sarasota Art Museum is honored to partner with Embracing Our Differences for this celebration of their commitment to expressing the unique gifts each of us contributes to our vibrant human family,” said Virginia Shearer, executive director of Sarasota Art Museum. “Diversity is an essential element in the creation of compelling, thought-provoking works of art, and each piece featured in “Embracing Kindness” powerfully illustrates that point.”

While Embracing Our Differences is best known for its annual international art exhibitions, its educational initiatives continue all year long. These include professional development opportunities for educators, reading days, unity days, and other learning programs and events. “These ongoing arts education programs represent the most important aspect of our efforts,” says Wertheimer. “We're reaching and impacting the lives of thousands of students and teachers, both locally and around the world.” She adds these programs have made an impact on more than 587,000 students since they were launched in 2004. In the Sarasota-Manatee region, 58,122 students and 1,981 teachers participated in the 2022-2023 school year alone.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, call 941-404-5710, or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.