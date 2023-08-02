Denis Jones to Direct Asolo Rep's Production of CRAZY FOR YOU

The spotlight shines on two exceptional talents as renowned director Josh Rhodes, whose highly successful production of Cabaret delighted audiences last season at Asolo Repertory Theatre, is set to make his highly anticipated Broadway directing debut with Spamalot. Meanwhile, Denis Jones, who was last seen on the Asolo Rep’s stage as choreographer for Luck Be A Lady in 2015, will take the reins as director and choreographer for Crazy For You at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, November 15, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

“We are thrilled that Josh Rhodes will be making his Broadway directing debut,” said Peter Rothstein, Asolo Rep’s Producing Artistic Director. “He directed his first musical on our stage, beginning a long and impressive history with Asolo Rep, including blockbuster productions of EVITA and The Sound of Music.”

Rothstein continued, “Denis Jones’ celebrated work as a director and choreographer on Broadway and across the globe make him a perfect choice to helm Crazy for You.”

Jones is a celebrated talent with a vast portfolio that spans Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, film, television, and beyond. On Broadway, Denis received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic’s Circle and Chita Rivera nominations for his outstanding choreography in both Tootsie and Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn. His exceptional work on Honeymoon in Vegas as a choreographer further solidified his reputation as a visionary in the theater industry.

As a veteran Broadway performer, director, and choreographer, Jones brings a depth of experience and deep understanding of the craft to the great American musical Crazy For You.

In Crazy For You, audiences will be transported back to the exhilarating Roaring Twenties with a Tony Award®-winning, toe-tapping and romantic musical comedy that has captivated audiences worldwide. Set to the iconic music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by the renowned Ken Ludwig, Crazy For You has become a timeless classic known for its spectacular dance numbers, physical comedy and heartwarming story.

Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Embraceable You,” Crazy For You will undoubtedly continue to resonate with its loyal fans while bringing a fresh perspective to this beloved classic.

As Rhodes embarks on his Broadway directing debut with Spamalot, he leaves Asolo Rep’s 2023-24 season fall musical in the capable hands of Jones, the new director for Crazy For You. The show promises to be a celebration of the timeless brilliance of George and Ira Gershwin’s music, complemented by the impeccable direction and choreography of Denis Jones.

About Denis Jones



Denis Jones is a two-time Tony Award nominated choreographer and director whose work has been seen on Broadway, across the country and around the world. From live theater to film and television, the variety of Denis’ work spans both media and genres.

On Broadway, Denis received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic’s Circle and Chita Rivera nominations for both Tootsie and Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn (which was also captured by Broadway HD and has been enjoyed both in the US and globally on television and in movie theaters), and choreographed the Broadway production on Honeymoon in Vegas.

Denis’ range of recent work includes three New York City Center ENCORES! productions (including the critically-acclaimed Paint Your Wagon), Eurydice at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Signature Theatre’s brand new production of A Chorus Line, The Public Theatre’s Shakespeare In The Park production of The Tempest and the Broadway-bound new musicals Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz and Piece of My Heart, The Bern Berns Story.

Denis has been proud to work with many of America’s most prominent regional theaters including Paper Mill Playhouse (Mary Poppins, Smokey Joe’s Cafe), The Kennedy Center (Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie, upcoming), Williamstown Theatre Festival (Forum, She Loves Me), Hartford Stage (The Flamingo Kid), The MUNY (42nd Street, Chicago), The Goodman (The Music Man) Goodspeed Musicals (Throughly Modern Millie, Band Geeks), The Maltz Jupiter (Oliver, La Cage), Seattle 5th Ave (Elf, Damn Yankees), and The Marriott Theatre (Hello Dolly, Holiday Inn).

On television, Denis’ work has been seen on Great Performances (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC), Oprah’s Surprise Spectacular (CBS) and Rosie Live (NBC) as well as in the film Sex and The City 2 (New Line Cinema).

As a veteran Broadway performer, as well as director and choreographer, Denis also enjoys teaching and has participated in theater training programs at the University level and beyond.

ABOUT ASOLO REP

Now in its 65th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep’s highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 6 productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.