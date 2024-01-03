Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County 

Asolo Repertory Theatre has received a $77,500 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. This grant comes from the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund, the Two-Generation Approach Fund, and the Zella I. and Junius F. Allen Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. In addition to being the Lead Sponsor for Asolo Rep's Access to the Arts program, this funding supports the 2023-2024 season and additional events, including the Director's Take Luncheon, Annual Gala and special events programs.

“The arts play an essential role in connecting us with stories we have yet to unravel, experiences we have yet to realize and use to better understand ourselves, and futures we have yet to imagine,” said Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. “We are proud to expand our 28-year partnership with Asolo Repertory Theatre and support the legacy, storytelling, and connection that the performing arts bring to our community.”

Asolo Rep's Access to the Arts brings theatre to local schools and community locations, providing students with the opportunity to see productions at Asolo Rep. This generous donation allows many students to experience the power of the arts for the first time.

“The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has continually partnered with us to bring theatre out into the community as well as welcome students and families into the theatre,” said Asolo Rep Managing Director Ross Egan. “Their continued support has been instrumental in bringing theatre to many people for the first time inspiring the next generation of theatre lovers.”

In addition to sponsoring educational and community outreach opportunities, the grant provides support for the entire 2023-2024 performance season. Asolo Rep's 65th Sapphire Season is a celebration of the human spirit and testament to the power of communal storytelling. It kicked off with Crazy for You, a brand-new production of a deliciously old-fashioned musical.

The season continues with a dynamic collection of classics and new works, including Inherit the Wind, Born with Teeth, Intimate Apparel, and Dial “M” For Murder. We close our Sapphire Season with the breathtaking and powerful Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical, a groundbreaking musical about our potential to work together to create a better world.

The grant will also support related special events throughout the year. The Director's Take Luncheon allows patrons to dine and enjoy conversations with the directors of upcoming shows. The Annual Gala raises funds to support the season and Asolo Rep's award-winning Education and Engagement programs. The Starry Night Dinner Series presents three intimate evenings at local locations themed to this year's productions.

ABOUT ASOLO REP

Now in its 65th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. One of the few select theatres in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep's highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days. Asolo Rep presents up to 6 productions each season, including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theatre experiences. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.

ABOUT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SARASOTA COUNTY

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is a public charity founded in 1979 by the Southwest Florida Estate Planning Council as a resource for caring individuals and the causes they support, enabling them to make a charitable impact on the community. With assets of $488 million in more than 1,580 charitable funds, the Community Foundation awarded grants and scholarships totaling $40 million dollars last year in the areas of education, the arts, health and human services, civic engagement, animal welfare and the environment. Since its founding, the Community Foundation has been able to grant more than $435.8 million to area nonprofit organizations in our community thanks to the generosity of charitable individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, visit www.CFSarasota.org or call (941) 955-3000.