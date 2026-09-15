Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Open 31st Season in October
Trio Sinfonia and Synchrony Quartet will perform as part of the Soirée and Sunday Best series.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present two 2026 Coltman Chamber Music Competition Grand Prize Winners in October: Trio Sinfonia, October 11 and 12 at the Fischer/Weisenborne Residence; and Synchrony Quartet, October 18 at First Presbyterian Church.
The trademark Soirée series consists of 4:00 p.m. concerts presented in the one-of-a-kind music room of the Fischer/Weisenborne residence. Trio Sinfonia opens the season and this series on October 11 and 12. Grand Prize winner of the Senior Division/String and Piano category of the 2026 Coltman Chamber Music Competition, Trio Sinfonia was born out of the chamber music department at the New England Conservatory. The ensemble unites three passionate musicians who share a deep love for chamber music: Isabella Ling Sun, violin; Ching-Yu Tseng, cello; and Daniel Chen-Wang, piano. Individual prizewinners in numerous international competitions, the members of Trio Sinfonia seek to combine their distinct musical identities to create music that is both unified and artistically vibrant. Their program will be an “all Romantic” affair, featuring Brahms' Trio in B Major and Mendelssohn's Trio in C Minor. Tickets are $75 (includes refreshments following each performance).
The Sunday Best series kicks off October 18, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Synchrony Quartet. Grand Prize winner of the Senior Division/Mixed Instrumental category of the 2026 Coltman Chamber Music Competition, Synchrony Quartet is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet dedicated to the performance of contemporary music and to fostering meaningful collaboration between performers, composers, and local communities. Committed to expanding the saxophone quartet repertoire, Synchrony Quartet – Philip Kleutgens, soprano saxophone; Hudson O'Reilly, alto saxophone; Matthew Johnson, tenor saxophone; and Haven Kahn, baritone saxophone – is currently premiering four new works, including one by Chicago-based composer Stacy Garrop. This program includes works by Caroline Shaw, Anton Webern, and Astor Piazzolla. Tickets are $50 for general seating and $70 for VIP seating; all tickets include post-concert reception with the artists.
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