Artist Series Concerts' Sell Out THE GLENN MILLER SOUND Concert

The concert will present the swinging sounds of the 1940s.

Feb. 23, 2021  

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's tribute to Glenn Miller and the swinging sounds of the 1940s (March 7, 3:00 pm at Nathan Benderson Park), has sold out.

"We're thrilled with the response to our outdoor concerts and especially to this one, our first at Nathan Benderson Park," says Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. "This performance may be sold out, but there's still a lot of great outdoor jazz in store for the remainder of our winter-spring season," adds Miller.

Upcoming jazz concerts include a musical tour of world jazz with Bill Buchman's Art of Jazz (March 10 at Plantation Golf & Country Club), the Latin flair of Heat Latin Jazz Band (April 18 at Nathan Benderson Park), and the return of hometown singing sensation Maria Wirries (April 21 at Plantation Golf & Country Club).

Information on Artist Series Concerts' 2021 Winter-Spring outdoor season, including current safety protocols and all updates, can be found at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202,


