Art Center Sarasota's New Exhibitions Cycle Includes Work By The Louisiana-based Artist Vitus Shell

The Louisiana-based artist Vitus Shell investigates the past, present, and future of Black experience and identity in America in his mixed-media artworks.

Jan. 14, 2022  

Art Center Sarasota's 2021 exhibition season continues with four exhibits, January 27-March 5. Vitus Shell: "31 Flavors" features large-scale, mixed-media works exploring the Black experience by the Louisiana-based artist Vitus Shell.

JAVO: "Revisited" feautures intricate works on canvas that explore the beauty and tragedy of culture-making within the native Puerto Rican's adopted society. In the juried exhibition, "Visions in Black," Art Center Sarasota partners with the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative to showcase the works of local art students alongside works by seasoned artists of African descent.

The "Visions in Black" exhibit is sponsored, in part, by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. "Anything Goes" is a juried exhibition of artwork spanning a range of mediums, including paintings, drawings, photography and sculpture.

The opening reception for all four exhibits is Thursday, January 27, 6-8 p.m. Masks are required. Art Center Sarasota is part of #SafeArtsSarasota. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

