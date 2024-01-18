Headline: Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Subtitle: See who was selected audience favorite in Santa Barbara!

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacqueline Heimel - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Dance Production

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater, UCSB

Best Direction Of A Musical

Keenon Hooks - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cody Soper - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Wilkins - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Musical

BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

MEET Jane Austen - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

George Walker - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Emily Trask - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Play

BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maggie Welch - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Lechtman - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lottie Arnold - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Felicia Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BREAKING THROUGH - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

University of California Santa Barbara, Department of Theater/Dance