Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christina McCarthy - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacqueline Heimel - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Dance Production
SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater, UCSB
Best Direction Of A Musical
Keenon Hooks - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Emily Trask - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Soper - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Wilkins - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
MEET Jane Austen - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
George Walker - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Emily Trask - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Play
BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maggie Welch - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Lechtman - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lottie Arnold - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Felicia Hall - A COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BREAKING THROUGH - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
University of California Santa Barbara, Department of Theater/Dance
