Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christina McCarthy - THE DEATH OF KINGS - Hatlen Theater, UCSB

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jacqueline Heimel - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Dance Production
SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - Hatlen Theater, UCSB

Best Direction Of A Musical
Keenon HooksBRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Emily TraskTHE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Ensemble
BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Soper - THE BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Wilkins - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Musical
BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
MEET Jane Austen - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
George WalkerBRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Emily TraskEMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Play
BOOK OF WILL - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maggie Welch - NIGHT NIGHT, ROGER ROGER - Studio Theater, UCSB

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Lechtman - EMMA - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lottie Arnold - BRIGHT STAR - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Felicia HallA COMEDY OF TENORS - SBCC Theatre Group

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BREAKING THROUGH - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
University of California Santa Barbara, Department of Theater/Dance




