Violin Superstar Anne Akiko Meyers Returns To The Santa Barbara Symphony For FANDANGO PICANTE

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents "Fandango Picante" with guest violin superstar Anne Akiko Meyers, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to play with the Santa Barbara Symphony," shared Nir Kabaretti, Music & Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "I had the incredible chance to see her perform Fandango in its world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic, and was blown away! Her mix of energy, grace, and pure talent is so captivating to watch and hear, and we can't wait to have her on stage with us again."

Akiko Meyers returns to the Santa Barbara Symphony to ignite the stage with Fandango, a new piece written specifically for her by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez, which recently made its world premiere with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. Akiko Meyers is a trailblazing violinist whose exquisite artistry has enraptured musicians, audiences, and critics for decades. Regularly performing on the world's leading stages, she is celebrated by many of today's most important composers, who have written and dedicated significant works to her. Akiko Meyers has made close to 40 recordings, many of them debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts and becoming staples of classical music radio stations and streaming platforms. Meyers performs on the Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741,considered by many to be the finest sounding violin in existence, and possibly the most valuable.

"Greatly looking forward to returning to my friends of the Santa Barbara Symphony, to perform Arturo Márquez's epic mariachi-inspired concerto, Fandango! What an incredibly energetic and joyful start to the new year!" - Anne Akiko Meyers

Márquez's concerto is inspired by the lively Spanish dance for which it's named. The fandango, first popularized in the 18th century, involves foot-stomping and improvisation and is a fundamental part of flamenco. This new violin concerto showcases the fireworks of Akiko Meyers' dynamic playing style with the rhythmic movement and Latin sound Marquez is famous for.

"We are also excited to play Danzon No. 2 by Arturo Márquez - his most famous piece, which showcases the Mexican and Latin American musical traditions that inspire him," noted Kabaretti. "Fantastic, rich and super energetic rhythms, it has been played all over the world and was also featured in "Mozart in the Jungle" TV series. We are extremely honored to have the composer attending the performances. He is a legend!"

The mastery of the orchestra will be on display in Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol, weaving in Spanish folk themes and in particular showcases the dexterity of the strings who play "quasi guitara" sounding like guitars.

Tickets are on sale now to Fandango Picante on Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, January 16 at 3:00 pm at the Granada Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online here. For full details about the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 season and to purchase season subscriptions or single tickets, please click here.