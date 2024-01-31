The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents TREASURE ISLAND February 28-March 16

Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation by Bryony Lavery.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The Theatre Group at SBCC continues the 23-24 season with the thrilling adventure, TREASURE ISLAND, by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Bryony Lavery, directed by Michael Bernard, February 28-March 16, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre.

 

It's a dark, stormy night.  The stars are out. Jim the innkeeper's granddaughter opens the door to a terrifying stranger.  At the old sailor's feet sits a huge sea-chest, full of secrets.  Jim invites him in—and her dangerous voyage begins.  There will be a frenzied search for long buried treasure, friendships made and lost, travel to a distant abandoned island and lots and lots of pirates.  Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation by Bryony Lavery.  First presented at London's National Theatre, this classic tale- part ghost story, part adventure—incorporating pirate songs and sword play provides an exhilarating experience of theatrical magic.

 

Treasure Island will feature:  Rachel Jordan Brown, Ian Ferguson, Benjamin Javier Alvarez-Fetter, Aram Freeman, Tyler Gilbert, Luke David Hamilton, Brian Harwell, Tom Hinshaw, Brian Hoyson, Emiliana Jasper, Nestor Manzanares, James McCarthy, Sean O'Shea, Shannon Saleh, Jenna Scanlon, Wyatt Spencer, Matt Tavianini, Dreamer Rae Wilson and Grace Wilson.

 

Performances will be February 28-March 16, 2024 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. 

Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm,

Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on February 28 & 29 @ 7:30pm. 

The Sunday, March 3, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices:  Previews  $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students,

Thursday evening and Sunday matinee  $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students,

Friday & Saturday evening  $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at Click Here.




Recommended For You