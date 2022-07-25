The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces Auditions For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Theatre Group at SBCC announces auditions for the fall comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, directed by Saundra McClain, by appointment Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Garvin Theatre. Rehearsals begin August 30, performances October 12-29, 2022.

The Play That Goes Wrong begins before the curtain has even been raised, as the audience is present while the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society prepare to stage their new production - the 1920s murder mystery 'Murder at Haversham Manor'.

However the set is not yet complete and there is no time to finish it off.....the show must go on! With a murder (and a moving corpse) established from the beginning, the murder mystery gets into full flow. However, the props start to disappear, actors go missing and the set begins to collapse around, and often on, the cast. Mayhem ensues, the acting gets worse, and the set becomes increasingly dangerous, but the company struggles on regardless. The question is whether any of the cast and crew will remain standing, or conscious, by the final curtain?! (Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes). Very physical play with an improvisational feel to it when things go wrong.

Roles Available - 6 men, 2 women.

This is a physically demanding play. Actors should be able to move well and not have a fear of heights. Some characters will have to do pratfalls.

For audition appointments please email Christina Frank-Bellew cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu. Audition appointment requests will be responded to starting Monday, August 16th, sides will be in a response when you ask for an audition slot. www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions.

Proof of vaccination and masks will be required at auditions.