Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes Rebecca Roling, Vice President Of Patron & Community Engagement

The Santa Barbara Symphony is pleased to announce Rebecca Roling as its Vice President of Patron & Community Engagement. Roling is a lifelong classical music superfan, patron of the arts, and musician. In the newly-created role as Vice President of Patron & Community Engagement at the Santa Barbara Symphony, Roling will build upon and leverage the organization's impact and momentum.

Reporting to the CEO, she is responsible for the growth of donation and ticket revenue through patron connection and loyalty.

"This is such an exciting time to join the Santa Barbara Symphony, who not only introduced an online season to bring music right into people's homes, but has expanded its education impact through online instruction," shares Roling. "During a time when our community needs the healing power of music now more than ever, I'm honored to join the Symphony team to be part of the critical work being done to connect the community to the music and creative force of the Santa Barbara Symphony."

"As we continue to innovate our way forward through the pandemic, the Symphony's impact and value to the community are being revealed, and we see this as an opportunity to grow," Kathryn R. Martin, Interim CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "We're pleased to welcome Rebecca to our team. Her leadership experience and knowledge of the performing arts culture will help us to continue to establish deep connections to those who are joining us in our mission to inspire, educate, and connect through music!"

In 2015, Roling transitioned her 25+ years of marketing expertise towards the symphonic world, resulting in a track record of success in audience and revenue growth. As Director of Marketing and Audience Development with New West Symphony, she innovated dozens of high-yield ticketing and fundraising campaigns, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars through sponsorships, donations, partnerships, ticket sales, and memberships.

As host of "Meet the Artist," a popular interview program, Roling interviewed artists and conductors for a capacity audience. Guests have included GRAMMY and EMMY Award winners Pinchas Zukerman, Garrick Ohlssen, Anne Akiko Meyers, Marcus Roberts Trio, Bruce Broughton, Philippe Quint, Jason Vieaux, Eroica Trio, Jeff Beal, and Sylvia McNair.

In addition to previous leadership roles at several technology companies, including a division of Intel and Santa Barbara-based companies Impact and CJ Affiliate, Roling founded and led the Performance Marketing Association, a global non-profit trade organization dedicated to furthering the interests of the online advertising industry.

Roling is a graduate of the Essentials of Orchestra Management program by the League of American Orchestras and is working towards her Master's in Arts Leadership from Colorado State University. She is also a graduate of UCSB and majored in music at Santa Barbara City College.

For additional information, visit thesymphony.org.

Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You