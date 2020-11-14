PlayFest Santa Barbara and The Road Theatre Company Co-Host Encore Stream of AGATHE

The event will stream from Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. through Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

PlayFest Santa Barbara will co-host an encore stream of AGATHE by 2020 Honoree Playwright Angela J. Davis. The digital rehearsed reading, directed by Saundra McLain, and produced by The Road Theatre Company as part of its 2020 Summer Playwrights Festival, will stream from Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. through Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

Earlier this year, PlayFest Santa Barbara selected AGATHE and playwright Angela J. Davis as, respectively, the winning play and playwright from an international pool of new works.

AGATHE tells the overlooked story of Agathe Uwilingiyimana, who served as Rwanda's president for just fourteen hours and accomplished a quiet miracle during one of the darkest moments in history. The play received the 2020 New American Voices Award from The Landing Theatre and was named a Eugene O'Neill semi-finalist, among other honors.

As a result of COVID-19, PlayFest Santa Barbara will not mount a live reading of the play, but is delighted to announce that it has teamed up with The Road Theatre Company, which produced a highly praised digital rehearsed reading of the play in August 2020, as part of its summer playwrights festival. Directed by Saundra McLain, the reading features performances by Inger Tudor, Paris Perrault, Amir Abdullah, Gilbert Glenn Brown, Raymond Watanga, Jeff LeBeau, and Katharine McEwan.

Schedule for the Encore Streaming: Friday to Monday, November 20-23, 2020

The encore version of The Road Theatre Company's digital rehearsed reading of AGATHE will stream beginning Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 10:00 p.m. EST and will continue until Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9 p.m. Pacific Time. The streaming will be viewable on the websites and YouTube channels of both the The Road Theatre Company and PlayFest Santa Barbara https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=playfest+santa+barbara

Bonus Event: Sunday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. EST

As an added bonus, suitable for viewing before _or_ after viewing the play, PlayFest Santa Barbara will host a live discussion with the playwright and two internationally recognized experts on war crimes: Patricia Viseur Sellers, currently a Special Advisor at the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and visiting professor at Oxford, Ms. Sellers previously served as Special Legal Consultant to the Gender and Women´s Rights Division of the United Nation´s High Commissioner for Human Rights and to the Secretary´s General´s Special Representative to Children in Armed Conflict, and developed the legal strategies leading to the International Criminal Court's official recognition of rape as a crime of genocide. The other special guest, Terree Bowers, served as the United States Representative on the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal as well as consultant to the Rwanda War Crimes Tribunal and United States Attorney for the Central District of California (the federal district encompassing Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and and surrounding counties). This discussion will be moderated by Chloe Roberts, doctoral candidate in history at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

All viewings are free of charge; voluntary donations appreciated.

