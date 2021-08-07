Pacific Symphony Will Travel Throughout Orange County To Perform Free Concerts This Month

Each summer for over two decades, Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair, takes the opportunity to express its gratitude to all of its neighbors by travelling throughout Orange County to deliver a little fun and inspirational music to friends old and new on its "Symphony in the Cities" series.

Unable to perform last year due to the pandemic, Pacific Symphony returns this summer to make appearances in the cities of Mission Viejo (8/14), Irvine (8/15) and Orange (8/22). With a potpourri of popular classics, movie music and patriotic tunes, this year's programs are hosted by KUSC Radio Announcer Rich Capparela. Music Director Carl St.Clair leads Pacific Symphony as well as guest artists Fiona Shea (violin) and John Buffett (baritone).

In addition to hearing the orchestra play, come early to enjoy family-friendly activities from the Symphony on the Go! mobile stage starting at 5:30 p.m. in Irvine and Orange. In Mission Viejo, the fun begins at 4 p.m., when the city hosts "Prelude in the Park," featuring music for the whole family, along with a selection of tasty treats and beverages. Plus, in each of the cities, children and their parents won't want to miss the always popular conducting clinic led by the maestro himself. All children who participate in the clinic are then invited during the concert to join St.Clair in front of the stage and help him conduct Sousa's march "Hands Across the Sea."

"I always look forward to the young maestros of the future who help me conduct during the concert-and so does everyone in the audience!" says St.Clair. "This concert experience is ideal for children, families and anyone who just wants a casual concert experience."

For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.

Concert Program:

GIOACHINO ROSSINI: Finale from "Overture to William Tell"

GEORGES BIZET: "Farandole" from "L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2"

MAX BRUCH: Concerto No. 1 in G Minor for Violin & Orchestra (Mvmt. III. Allegro energico)

ARTURO MÁRQUEZ: "Danzón No. 2"

ENNIO MORRICONE / Arr. Robert Longfield: "Gabriel's Oboe" from "The Mission"

ALBERTO GINASTERA: "Danza Finale" from "Estancia"

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA: "Hands Across the Sea" March

AARON COPLAND: Selections from Old American Songs

VARIOUS / Arr. Bob Lowden: "Armed Forces Salute"

SAMUEL WARD / Arr. Greg Prechel: "America the Beautiful"

IRVING BERLIN / Arr. Bruce Healey: "God Bless America"

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA: "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

Dates and Locations

Mission Viejo • Saturday • August 14, 2021

"Prelude in the Park" begins at 4 p.m.

Family-friendly activities from the Symphony on the Go! mobile stage starting at 4 p.m.

Pacific Symphony concert starts at 7 p.m.

Oso Viejo Community Park on the Village Green

24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo, CA

Sponsored by the city of Mission Viejo

Irvine • Sunday • Aug. 15, 2021

Family-friendly activities from the Symphony on the Go! mobile stage starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pacific Symphony concert starts at 7 p.m.

Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge

20 Lake Road, Irvine, CA

Sponsored by the city of Irvine

Orange • Sunday • Aug. 22, 2021

Family-friendly activities from the Symphony on the Go! mobile stage starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pacific Symphony concert starts at 7 p.m.

Aitken Arts Plaza at Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

One University Drive, Orange, CA

Sponsored by Musco Center for the Arts