Pacific Conservatory Theatre Announces Two Upcoming Summer Performances

Pacific Conservatory Theatre will return to live performances this summer with two upcoming productions. The first is Together, A Musical Journey, running July 21 through August 8. This will be followed by Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, which will run August 19 through September 5.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pcpa.org/.

Together, A Musical Journey

Written by Erik Stein

Music selected and arranged by

Michael Wilkins

Together is a new live and in person concert that revels in the simple fact that life is better when we live it together. Seven actors and a musician take you on a musical journey that celebrates our shared experiences and the stories that have yet to be told - tales of the like-minded and adventures of those that dance to a different beat. This concert was created exclusively for PCPA's audiences to rejoice as a community, and to relish being - together.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

By Lanie Robertson

Step into Emerson's Bar and Grill and witness one of Billie Holiday's last performances. More than a dozen of the jazz legends' songs are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences in this riveting portrait of Holiday and her music. Songs include "God Bless the Child," "T'ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," "Crazy He Calls Me" and "Easy Livin'."