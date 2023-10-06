New Work By Octavio Solis Developed And Read At PCPA

PCPA celebrates a successful run of the company's annual InterPlay Reading Series, which culminated at the end of September with readings of three plays: Cry It Out by Molly Smith Meltzer, The Way She Spoke by Isaac Gomez and, notably, the workshopping and reading of a brand-new play, Oregon Gothic, by Pulitzer-Prize nominated playwright Octavio Solis.

The lauded playwright and his director/collaborator Lana Russell spent a week in residency at PCPA to develop, workshop and have the first public readings of their new script as part of the PCPA InterPlay series.

Solis and Russel also gave a Masterclass for the Conservatory, and public talkbacks following the readings. PCPA produced Solis' play Mother Road in 2022.