New Work By Octavio Solis Developed And Read At PCPA

Successful Run of PCPA's InterPlay Reading Series Featuring New Work by Octavio Solis
PCPA celebrates a successful run of the company's annual InterPlay Reading Series, which culminated at the end of September with readings of three plays: Cry It Out by Molly Smith Meltzer, The Way She Spoke by Isaac Gomez and, notably, the workshopping and reading of a brand-new play, Oregon Gothic, by Pulitzer-Prize nominated playwright Octavio Solis.
The lauded playwright and his director/collaborator Lana Russell spent a week in residency at PCPA to develop, workshop and have the first public readings of their new script as part of the PCPA InterPlay series.
Solis and Russel also gave a Masterclass for the Conservatory, and public talkbacks following the readings. PCPA produced Solis' play Mother Road in 2022.
