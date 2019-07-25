MUSE/IQUE Continues Season with TRAIN/GLORY At The Huntington

MUSE/IQUE, Pasadena's pioneering performing arts organization, continues its second summer music series at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on August 3 with TRAIN/GLORY, an evening celebrating the majesty of locomotives as mechanical muses through the lens of iconic film music. Performances will take place at the Library Lawn.

Curated by MUSE/IQUE Founder and Artistic Director Rachael Worby, TRAIN/GLORY tells the quintessential American story through music and film. Like no other invention, the train is a symbol of national pride and homegrown ingenuity. Train tracks are like the arteries and veins of America's collective imagination. It is little wonder that, owing to Henry Huntington's passion for trains, railway lore is infused into the grounds of The Huntington, making it the perfect setting to celebrate works such as George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, which was inspired and sketched on 1920's American rail transport, and will be performed by rising star pianist Hyejin Kim. Trains have been a theme in both traditional and popular music since the first half of the 19th century, and MUSE/IQUE will explore the music of iconic films such as The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, North by Northwest, Doctor Zhivago, and Murder on the Orient Express.

TRAIN/GLORY features L.A-based dance company BODYTRAFFIC in choreographer Matthew Neenan's "A Million Voices," set to five iconic American songs by Peggy Lee - "I See a Million People," "Blues In the Night," "Let's Say a Prayer," "The Freedom Train," and "Is That All There Is?" - sung by vocalist Liv Redpath, who will also perform "Ticket to Ride," "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Stop This Train," and "Homeward Bound." MUSE/IQUE orchestra's brilliant concertmaster, Alyssa Park, will take the stage with virtuosic fiddling and perform iconic train tune, "Orange Blossom Special."

MUSE/IQUE's summer series concludes on Saturday, August 24th with BAND/TOGETHER, an ode to the limitless potential of humans, based on the truly old fashioned idea that music and togetherness make everything possible. The program will feature music by history's most triumphant composers, and will feature dancers of American Ballet Theatre, and piano duo Anderson & Roe.

General admission tickets are available online for purchase at prices ranging from $50-$130. MUSE/IQUE memberships are available by calling 626.539.7085. MUSE/IQUE Members receive early access to ticket sales and single ticket discounts, among other benefits. For more information about ticket sales, including group sales, please visit http://muse-ique.com/ and click on events, or call Audience Services at 626-539-7085.





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You