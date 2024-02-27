Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Performs THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This April

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present Troy Blendell, Chris Butler and Leo Marks starring in THE LEHMAN TRILOGY by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Oánh Nguyễn. THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a captivating play that chronicles the rise and fall of the Lehman brothers. The story chronicles the 160-year journey of three immigrant brothers (Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer Lehman) striving to build the idealistic American dream wrought with family struggles, missteps, and incredible achievements. THE LEHMAN TRILOGY won the 2022 Tony Award for “Best Play” and is a powerhouse cautionary tale that transcends time and will perform at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street, from April 4 to April 21, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00pm).

“Catapulted to the top of the industry, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY has profoundly resonated with audiences, both near and far,” comments Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive director. “ETC is focused on bringing some of the greatest stories to the New Vic stage and are proud to bring our rendition of this incredible piece to our community. Audiences will experience the tale of one of America’s great immigrant stories, fettered with all of the complexities involved with realizing the American dream, from managing their ambition and family dynamics to the inexorable march of time.”

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a theatrical masterpiece that explores the human drama behind the Lehman brothers’ empire. The play unfolds in three acts, tracing the family’s humble beginnings following their immigration to Alabama from Bavaria in the mid-19th century to the pinnacle of their success and, ultimately, the historic and dramatic collapse of a U.S. investment bank that bore their name and catalyzed the 2008 financial crisis.

Director Oánh Nguyễn adds, “As a Vietnamese refugee, I can relate to the obstacles that come with striving for a better future and seeking a sense of safety and acceptance. The experiences of the Lehman family mirror this journey, guided by a determination to not just succeed but to belong and protect. However, as we follow their narrative, it leads us to question the essence of the American Dream and how it might easily turn into the American Nightmare. When does ambition cross the line? And how do we confront the unsettling reality that those we cheer for may unwittingly become part of the problem?”

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY has received widespread acclaim for its insightful exploration of finance, ambition, and the human condition. The play has been celebrated for its thought-provoking narrative and ETC’s production promises to deliver an intimate and unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts and those seeking a deeper understanding of the forces that shape our world.

ETC has assembled a stellar cast, featuring Troy Blendell, Chris Butler, and Leo Marks, who bring to life the three Lehman brothers with unparalleled skill and depth. The production is set against a stunning backdrop, with Fred Kinney creating a visually striking and dynamic environment that complements the emotional intensity of the narrative. Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event that brings history to life right before your eyes.