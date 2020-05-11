Colburn School's Lunchtime Concert Series Celebrates Beethoven

In October 2019, the Colburn School presented Beethoven 250, a six-day festival built around the composer's beloved string quartets, featuring performances by the Calidore String Quartet, one of the School's most notable alumni ensembles, and the Viano String Quartet, the School's Chamber Ensemble-in-Residence, as well as Conservatory students and faculty.

Held weekly and beginning Thursday, May 14, Colburn School will continue this celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday with a weekly series of lunchtime concerts featuring complete performances from the Beethoven 250 festival, as well as live discussions that will unpack Beethoven's music.

All concerts will stream live on Colburn's Facebook page.

Coming up:

Thursday, May 14 at 12 p.m.BEETHOVEN: String Quartet, Op. 18/1Performers: Calidore String QuartetColburn School Faculty Moderators: Scott St. John, Director of Chamber Music, and Kristi Brown Montesano, Chair, Music History, and Literature

Thursday, May 21 at 12 p.m.BEETHOVEN: String Quartet, Op. 59/2Performers: Scott St. John and Hannah Zhdan, Violins, Abigail Smith, Viola, Minji Kim, CelloModerators: Scott St. John and Kristi Brown Montesano





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You