Colburn School And Sphinx Organization Form Partnership

The two organizations will explore opportunities to engage, develop, and empower young artists of color.

The Colburn School, a leader in music and dance education based in Los Angeles, and the Sphinx Organization, a non-profit organization based in Detroit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts, have formed a partnership aimed at creating new opportunities on the West Coast for emerging young Black and Latinx musicians and arts professionals.

Beginning in 2021, Colburn will provide full scholarships in its Music Academy program to pre-collegiate musicians who are winners and semi-finalists in the Junior Division of the Sphinx Competition; present the Sphinx Virtuosi in a residency that encompasses performance, education, and community engagement; and host the first West Coast retreat for the Sphinx LEAD cohort. Designed as a long-term collaborative partnership, the two organizations will explore additional opportunities to engage, develop, and empower young artists of color.

"The Colburn School is excited to engage deeply with the Sphinx Organization, longtime international thought leaders in building opportunity and access for artists of color in classical music," said Colburn President and CEO Sel Kardan. "The partnership with Sphinx will enrich all aspects of our institution, as well as our greater community. We look forward to forging a lasting relationship and dialogue that creates additional pathways for aspiring musicians and arts leaders from Los Angeles and across the country."

"We are excited to work with Colburn to further the work of excellence and diversity in the arts," said Afa S. Dworkin, Sphinx President and Artistic Director. "At Sphinx, we believe in the power of partnerships and striving for an impact that is greater than the sum of its parts. The time for transformative work is now and we are thrilled to do it together!"

Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You