Camerata Pacifica Will Perform CA Premiere of Shostakovich's 15th Symphony Arrangement

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Camerata Pacifica will cap its 36th season with the California premiere of Dimitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 15, Op.144, arranged by Viktor Derevyanko for piano trio and percussion, May 14-19, 2026, in Los Angeles, San Marino, Santa Barbara, and Thousand Oaks. This is just the fifth performance in the western hemisphere of the 47-minute arrangement, which Shostakovich himself approved. Premiered in 1972 in Moscow, it is considered an alluring textural and rhythmic alternative to Shostakovich's original. The Fifteenth Symphony, the composer's final symphonic work, is regarded as a summation of Shostakovich's remarkable artistry, blending “a hard-earned gravity with the buoyant spirit of youth” (The Wall Street Journal). Featured artists include Grace Park, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano; and percussionists Ji Hye Jung, Ayano Kataoka, Svet Stoyanov, and Jason Treuting.

The chamber music program is presented on Thursday, May 14, 8:00 pm, Zipper Hall in Downtown Los Angeles; Friday, May 15, 2026, 7:00 pm, at Santa Barbara's Music Academy of the West; Sunday, May 17, 3:00 pm, at Thousand Oaks' Janet and Ray Scherr Forum; and Tuesday, May 19, 7:30 pm, at The Huntington's Rothenberg Hall in San Marino.

Additional highlights include the season's final “Beethoven 32” offering with Principal Piano Gilles Vonsattel performing the Piano Sonata in A Major, Op. 2, No. 2, a masterpiece that helped cement Beethoven's reputation as one of the most important composers of his era. Camerata Pacifica's “Beethoven 32” is a three-year Beethoven cycle that launched last fall featuring Vonsattel on all 32 of Beethoven's Piano Sonatas.

Two contemporary works spotlighting percussion round out the repertoire. The featured percussionists add rhythmic joy to Belgian composer Thierry De Mey's fascinating Musique de Table for which the artists “play” small tables as their only instruments.

The percussionists also join violinist Grace Park for Kenji Bunch's Transcontinental for Violin and Percussion Quartet. Bunch has earned a reputation as one of America's most engaging, influential, and prolific composers, with genre-defying music that has been performed on six continents and by more than seventy American orchestras.