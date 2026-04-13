COME FROM AWAY Will Come to PCPA

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PCPA will present Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical that tells the true story of a small town that welcomed the world. This production runs April 23 through May 10 in the Marian Theatre and June 11 through the 27th at the Solvang Festival Theater.

An average day in the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, becomes a defining moment when 38 planes are suddenly grounded in the small town on September 11, 2001. The population of the remote Gander doubles overnight. But instead of panic, something remarkable happens.

Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the locals throw open their homes, their bars, and their hearts—proving that compassion can outshine crisis. Featuring a driving folk-rock score and a vibrant ensemble of characters, Come From Away is a powerful and moving celebration of humanity, resilience, and the connections that unite us all. Director's No

Roger DeLaurier, Director of the play, states, “I am so grateful for the opportunity to work on Come From Away. It was a title most definitely on my bucket list, so I was pleased when Mark Booher asked me to direct it. I am excited to share what this wonderful company brings to the project.”

DeLaurier notes, “Come From Away at its core is about kindness, humanity, generosity, and community in the face of profound displacement and dislocation.

Through the individual stories of the people of Gander and the people on the planes forced to land there, we get to the individual human experience of people swept up in a global event. Through music and the power of verbatim text and the intimacy of direct address, we experience the activation of kindness and compassion, the building of friendships, and gratitude. It leads us to ask - if we were in the same situation, would we step up in the way the people of Gander did?”

Directed by Roger DeLaurier, with music direction by Paul Marszalkowski, choreography by Molly Dobbs, scenic design by Jason Bolen, Costume Designer Klara Wilson, lighting designer Michael Palumbo, sound designer Jon Zielke, dialect coach Joel Goldes, and stage manager Jack D. Myles*.

The cast includes Kitty Balay* (Diane and others), Karole Foreman* (Hannah and others), Molly Stilliens* (Beulah and others), Christen Celaya* (Bonnie and others), Karin Hendricks-Bolen (Beverly and others), René Millán* (Oz and others), Mike Fiore (Kevin T and others), Alexander Pimentel* (Kevin J and others), Keenon Hooks (Bob and others), Erik Stein* (Claude and others), Andrew Philpot* (Nick and others), Kelly Brenya (Janice and others), with Katie Hughes and Eeshan Kumar in the ensemble.

Based on the true story that moved the world, Come From Away is a stirring reminder of what can happen when we choose kindness in the face of adversity.