CAMA Opens New Season October 10

Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will open its 104th concert season with a highly anticipated performance by the venerable City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra together with British cello wunderkind Sheku Kanneh-Mason at the Granada Theatre on October 10. Featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Sir Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto in E Minor, Mieczysław Weinberg's "Jewish Rhapsody," from Festive Scenes, and Claude Debussy's La Mer, the concert will begin at 7:30 pm. Starting at $36, single tickets will go on sale September 9.

"We begin the season with a formidable pairing of world-class musical forces. The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra's reputation for unforgettable concert performances is the envy of ensembles around the globe. And Sheku Kanneh-Mason is a rare and exciting young talent. To top it off, they will present a program rich in musical treasures. I strongly encourage the community to join us on October 10," said CAMA President Mark Trueblood.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra's 100-year tradition of making exceptional music began with the ensemble's very first symphonic concert in 1920 under the baton of Sir Edward Elgar. Under British conductor Sir Simon Rattle, the CBSO became internationally famous for its wide-ranging repertoire and impeccable musicianship. The orchestra is currently led by the charismatic Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, who previously served as assistant conductor at the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The Irish Times has lauded her "exuberance" and "striking character."

At age 23, Sheku Kanneh-Mason is already in great demand worldwide. Having initially garnered renown as the winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician Competition - the first Black musician so honored - he became a household name in 2018 after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Mr. Kanneh-Mason has released two chart-topping albums on the Decca Classics label, Inspiration in 2018 and Elgar in 2020. The latter reached No. 8 in the overall UK Official Albums Chart, making him the first cellist in history to reach the UK Top 10. He has performed with the Stockholm Philharmonic, the Atlanta Symphony, the Japan Philharmonic, the BBC Symphony, the London Philharmonic, and the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, among many others. Upcoming engagements include the Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the Barcelona Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, and the London Philharmonic. Recipient of the 2020 Royal Philharmonic Society's Young Artists' Award, Mr. Kanneh-Mason plays a Matteo Goffriller cello from 1700, which is on indefinite loan to him.

Mr. Kanneh-Mason's scheduled appearance at the Granada Theatre on October 10 comes amid CAMA's continuing efforts to highlight performers and composers from marginalized communities. In 2020, the organization's director of operations, Justin Rizzo-Weaver, conducted an interview with celebrated string bassist Chi-chi Nwanoku on her groundbreaking work to champion change and celebrate diversity in classical music. Ms. Nwanoku founded and serves as artistic and executive director of the Chineke! Foundation, which provides career opportunities for both established and up-and-coming Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians across the UK and Europe. Sheku Kanneh-Mason is an alumnus of both the Chineke! Orchestra, the organization's flagship ensemble, and the Chineke! Junior Orchestra. Mr. Rizzo-Weaver's interview with Chi-chi Nwanoku can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3AByPnK.

CAMA will present a total of nine concerts featuring some of the world's finest instrumentalists in 2022-23. International Series performances will take place at the Granada Theatre; Masterseries performances will be presented at the Lobero Theatre. The season continues October 24 with a performance by the acclaimed Juilliard String Quartet at the Lobero Theatre. Additional highlights include appearances by pianist Hélène Grimaud (December 7, Lobero Theatre); the storied Chicago Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Riccardo Muti (January 25, Granada Theatre); the Czech Republic's Filharmonie Brno, under the direction of Dennis Russell Davies (February 13, Granada Theatre); the Romero Guitar Quartet (March 4, Lobero Theatre); award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich (April 24, Lobero Theatre); the Curtis Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Osmo Vänskä (May 18, Granada Theatre); and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the direction of the brilliant Gustavo Dudamel (May 28, Granada Theatre).

In a related program offering, members of the Juilliard String Quartet will offer a string masterclass at 2 pm on Sunday, October 23, in UCSB's Karl Geiringer Hall.

Subscriptions, which range in price from $160 to $635, are currently on sale. For additional information, visit www.camasb.org/pricing-and-seating, call (805) 966-4324, or email tickets@camasb.org. Single tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 9, at the Granada Theatre Box Office, (805) 899‑2222 or www.granadasb.org.