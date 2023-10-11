2023 Music Academy Competition Winners In Performance And Innovation Revealed

Winners of Solo Piano, Duo, and Song Competitions will perform commissioned premieres in 2024
The winners of the 2023 Music Academy Competition Winners in Performance and Innovation have been revealed!
"Music Academy makes an unparalleled investment in the creative futures of its fellows and alums through these competitions. In addition to significant financial support, awardees receive unique, educational experiences and career-advancing opportunities."
- Jamie Broumas, Music Academy Chief Artistic Officer
2023 Performance Competitions
The Music Academy's annual Solo Piano, Duo, and Marilyn Horne Song Competitions offer fellows opportunities to showcase their exceptional talents. The 2023 winners are:
Szuyu Su solo piano
Danny Jin violin
Ji Youn Lee collaborative piano
Navasard Hakobyan baritone
Brian Cho vocal piano
Each winner received a cash award of $5,000. They will also have a work commissioned on their behalf by the renowned composers Anthony Cheung (solo piano), Derek Bermel (duo), and Joel Thompson (song). The winners will premiere these works in recital in Music Academy's Hahn Hall during the opening week of the 2024 Summer Festival.
The Duo Competition is generously endowed by Leslie and Philip Bernstein.
Chandler Currier tuba, Luke Sieve bass trombone, Michail Thompson trumpet, Tim Rinehart double bass, Oliver Leitner violin, Aaron You-Xin Li violin, Molly Prow viola, Sarah Bobrow bassoon, Mary La Blanc percussion, Alejandro Lombo flute, Jiho Seo cello, and Patrick Baek cello.
This summer, 72 instrumental fellows auditioned for the 2023 MAX (Music Academy Exchange) program with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO). Five LSO guest musicians David Cohen, Gareth Davies, Clare Duckworth, Peter Moore, and Nigel Thomas worked with the fellows in person this summer and adjudicated the audition, selecting 12 winners.
The Music Academy will send the cohort to London this fall to train and perform alongside the LSO. The intensive, 10-day residency includes lessons and coaching with LSO members. Each fellow receives a $1,500 award, plus travel, housing, and meals. They will perform under the baton of Susanna Mälkki for the following two programs:
Susanna Mälkki conductor, Kirill Gerstein piano
GEORGE BENJAMIN Concerto for Orchestra
PAUL HINDEMITH Symphony: Mathis der Maler
SERGE RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
Susanna Mälkki conductor, Kirill Gerstein piano
Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes
Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
ALEXANDER SCRIABIN Symphony No. 4, 'The Poem of Ecstasy'
The Music Academy and the London Symphony Orchestra have had a vibrant partnership spanning six years. This transatlantic collaboration has provided 75 Music Academy alums with an opportunity to work with some of the world's top conductors, perform side by side with LSO musicians, experience the European approach to music making, and share best practices in education and community engagement. Music Academy is grateful to the London Symphony Orchestra for collaborating to provide these transformative experiences for musicians on the cusp of an orchestral career.
Support for the London Symphony Orchestra partnership has been provided in part by Linda and Michael Keston.
The Innovation Institute empowers fellows and alums to use their goldmine of creative skills to blaze trails as artists of impact, seeding the musical landscape with new ideas and approaches.
Awardee Niv Ashkenazi discusses slow motion practice technology with fellow Danny Jin.
This year, nine Music Academy alums, representing seven ventures, received Alumni Enterprise Awards (at either the Founder or Prototype Award levels). 105 applications were reviewed by 27 Music Academy leaders and affiliates.
Founder Awards were given to leaders with a track record of spearheading innovative projects. These awardees received training at Stanford's Graduate School of Business and Design Thinking Program and up to $10,000 in support for entrepreneurial projects at their organization.
Prototype Awards were given to alums developing new ventures poised for impact. These awardees received project development opportunities at Music Academy's Summer Festival and up to $2,500 in entrepreneurial funding.
Applications for 2024 Alumni Enterprise Awards open Oct 16.
Molly Carr '07 alum, viola
Bruno Lourensetto '12 alum, trumpet / Camila Barrientos Ossio '11, '12 alum, clarinet
Tim Maines '22 alum, trombone
Brenda Patterson '00 alum, mezzo-soprano
PROTOTYPE AWARDEES & PROJECTS
Niv Ashkenazi '11 alum, violin
John Irrera '08 alum, violin / Annie Stevens '06 alum, percussion
Alexandra Smither '16 alum, soprano
2023 FAST PITCH AWARDS
8 new ventures were selected for the final round of the Fast Pitch Awards, presented before a live audience on July 21, 2023. Solo piano fellow Priscila Navarro was named the winner for her project Peru Piano: an anthology for inclusive education. Watch the video of her winning pitch.
Learn about all the finalists and their innovative concepts here.
The Innovation Institute is generously supported by Lead Sponsor, the Ladera Foundation, with additional support provided by Marcy Carsey, Bobby Woods, and Cheryl & Peter Ziegler.
Recommended For You