Video: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The production runs from Wednesday, January 17 through Saturday, February 3, 2024.
Get a first look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stunning new production of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned.
An internationally-acclaimed interpreter of August Wilson’s works, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Tim Bond returns to TheatreWorks to helm this heartfelt one-man theatrical memoir that chronicles the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s life.
Following Wilson’s journey from struggling young writer to one of America’s most honored and acclaimed theatrical icons, How I Learned What I Learned is a tale of self-discovery, adversity, love, and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Bond reunites with award-winning Bay Area theatre artist Steven Anthony Jones, who will star.
Following its run at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks will take How I Learned What I Learned on a weeklong tour throughout the Bay Area, sharing this affirming piece with local communities. More information on those partnerships will be announced at a later date.
Get tickets here.
