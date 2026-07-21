PETER PAN GOES WRONG to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse
Performances will run Friday, September 25 – Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
San Francisco Playhouse will stage the Bay Area Premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong from Friday, September 25 – Wednesday, September 30, 2026. This comedy comes from the award-winning creatives behind The Play That Goes Wrong, seen at the Playhouse in in 2024: Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.
The Cornley Drama Society once again battles backstage chaos and technical mishaps as its members embark on a certain to be ill-fated journey to Neverland. San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano, who has staged sidesplitting spoofs at the Playhouse including Noises Off, Clue, The 39 Steps, and The Play That Goes Wrong, will direct.
Single tickets range $52-$145. Performances are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
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