 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PETER PAN GOES WRONG to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

Performances will run Friday, September 25 – Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

By:
PETER PAN GOES WRONG to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse will stage the Bay Area Premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong from Friday, September 25 – Wednesday, September 30, 2026. This comedy comes from the award-winning creatives behind The Play That Goes Wrong, seen at the Playhouse in in 2024: Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.

The Cornley Drama Society once again battles backstage chaos and technical mishaps as its members embark on a certain to be ill-fated journey to Neverland. San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano, who has staged sidesplitting spoofs at the Playhouse including Noises Off, Clue, The 39 Steps, and The Play That Goes Wrong, will direct.

Single tickets range $52-$145. Performances are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on San Francisco Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Hairspray
7/10 - 9/12/2026
Recent Articles
Review: HAIRSPRAY at San Francisco Playhouse
Review: HAIRSPRAY at San Francisco Playhouse
7/18/2026
Photos: HAIRSPRAY at San Francisco Playhouse
Photos: HAIRSPRAY at San Francisco Playhouse
7/16/2026
Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Still Point: An Immersive Experience in San Francisco / Bay Area The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark in San Francisco / Bay Area The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
Arsenic and Old Lace in San Francisco / Bay Area Arsenic and Old Lace
City Lights Theater Company (3/11-4/11)
"In A Memory Palace" in San Francisco / Bay Area "In A Memory Palace"
Z Space (7/30-8/01) PHOTOS
The Employee Dharma Handbook in San Francisco / Bay Area The Employee Dharma Handbook
Lucie Stern Theatre (7/08-8/02)
The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA in San Francisco / Bay Area The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA
The Marsh Berkeley (7/10-8/07)
Much Ado About Nothing in San Francisco / Bay Area Much Ado About Nothing
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/11-8/30)
Dream Hou$e in San Francisco / Bay Area Dream Hou$e
City Lights Theater Company (5/13-6/06)
Iphigenia in Splott in San Francisco / Bay Area Iphigenia in Splott
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (7/25-8/30)
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey) in San Francisco / Bay Area Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Curran Theatre (8/16-8/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets