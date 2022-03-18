Upstart Crows Present 'TIS BUT A SCRATCH Next Month

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents its Spring Scenes show: 'Tis but a scratch - a mashup of scenes from Monty Python's Holy Grail and iconic Shakespearean stage fights. April 22, 6:30 p.m. and April 24th , 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple (463 Paseo De Peralta).

Tickets $15 at the door and online at: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

25 actors, 10 - 18 have been learning stage combat skills with Ambrose Ferber, Itai Rosen, and Rylie Philpot and preparing scenes from Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Henry IV, Part 1, and Henry V to intersperse with scenes from Monty Python's surreal and very silly film inspired by Arthurian legend. Singing, dancing, sword fights; comedy and classic drama.

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.