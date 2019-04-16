Trevor Noah Returns to Luther Burbank Center

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC)announced today that "The Daily Show" host and award winning comedian Trevor Noah will return to Santa Rosa on his Loud & Clear Tour on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 7 p.m.Tickets range in price from $65-$125 and will be available beginning Friday, April 19 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.



Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning show "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. This past year, "The Daily Show" was nominated for a Writers Guild Award (Comedy/Variety Series) and a GLAAD award for Outstanding Talk Episode, as well as two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Show. Noah also recently won Best Host at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his hosting role on "The Daily Show-Between The Scenes."



In February 2017 Noah debuted his 9th comedy special, "Afraid of the Dark," on Netflix. The special was shot before a packed house in New York City at the Beacon Theatre. In 2016, Noah debuted his one-hour stand-up special, "Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation," on Comedy Central. Noah was the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film, "You Laugh But It's True," which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. His Showtime comedy special, "Trevor Noah: African American," premiered in 2013. He was nominated for "Personality of the Year" at the 2014 and 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards and won the award in 2015. Trevor's success has resulted in sold-out shows across 5 continents.





