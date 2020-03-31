Transcendence Theatre Company Launches Free Nationwide Online English Language Development Program

Transcendence Theatre Company will launch their first ever online English language development program for students in grades 1 - 5 who have been affected by the school closures in their area due to virus. Led by Transcendence professional Teaching Artists, the EDU "Learn @ Home" curriculum was developed alongside Common Core State Standards, Visual and Performing Arts Standards, and English Language Development Standards, and will be offered local and nationwide free of charge starting March 26th. www.transcendencetheatre.org/learn@home

The Sonoma, California based theatre company currently offers elementary schools within their district a 6-week on campus Arts Integrated Curriculum that was scheduled to begin on March 23rd. Due to the closure of all schools local and nationwide because of the virus pandemic, Transcendence made the decision to convert their in-class curriculum into an at-home educational resource for students all over the U.S. to continue learning during this difficult time.

The Learn @ Home lesson plans is designed to be fun, engaging, and culturally relevant to the students Transcendence Teaching Artists serve, with the hope it will motivate students and families to learn at home.

"We believe that arts education is a pro-active solution to making this world a better place," said Nikko Kimzin, Director of Education and Community Engagement. "Our mission is to provide equitable arts access for all, and we're hoping to be able to offer that with this new online program."

The Transcendence online platform will have instructional videos and attached lesson work packets for students and their families to download. Teachers will be adding four new videos every week for the remainder of the semester. Students and parents are asked to check back weekly for new lesson plans. For those who may not have access to electronics or internet, Transcendence we will provide hard copy lesson plans that can be picked up at several locations (offered in Sonoma County only). Lesson Plans will be provided in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.transcendencetheatre.org/learn@home or call 1-877-424-1414. You can also email education@ttcsonoma.org





