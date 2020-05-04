Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Virtual Season of Broadway Under the Stars

Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theatre company, has announced an all new virtual season of Broadway Under the Stars. Due to the statewide order of Shelter in Place, and restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence has made the decision to cancel their current season scheduled to open on June 12th at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California, and will instead present "The Best Night Ever Goes Online" - a virtual compilation of the best of the last eight seasons of Broadway Under the Stars concerts with never before seen footage and featuring hundreds of artists, all from the comfort of your own home.

All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.

"Due to COVID-19, we could have cancelled our entire season completely, but we knew the Best Night Ever MUST go on," said Amy Miller, Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director. "Transcendence has always committed to using the power of the arts to inspire and uplift others to rise up beyond challenges in order to serve the world in extraordinary ways. We have the opportunity now to not only uplift our Sonoma community, but also to share the inspiring magic of Transcendence with the world."

2020 "Broadway Under the Stars" Virtual Season will run July 10th through September 13th.

Fridays: 6:30pm pre-show and 7:30pm show

Saturday and Sundays:

Matinee - 1pm pre-show and 2pm show

Evening - 6:30pm pre-show and 7:30 show

DON'T STOP BELIEVIN' - July 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19

Transcendence Theatre Company wants to share with you a thrilling night of heart exploding performances that is over nine years in the making. 'Don't Stop Believin' is the musical journey of a lifetime that has been created to empower you to believe in yourself and others as we soar to new heights together as one. Be blown away by Broadway artists performing a dynamic range of songs from musicals including Les Misérables, Wicked, Rock of Ages and many more! Dozens of Transcendence Artists will combine their powers and share their souls during a voyage through life's struggles and successes. Magically designed to remind us that by truly believing in our dreams, loved ones, and community, we will make a phenomenal impact on the world. Executive Producer Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Fund.

FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - July 24, 25, 26

Get ready to fly through the sky on this phenomenal ride of song and dance. Starring a cast of some of the best and brightest young people in Sonoma County performing alongside your Broadway Under the Stars favorites. This ride is sure to be unlike any other with twists and turns, magic and mayhem, animals and aliens all on board as we unite to seek the transformative power of art and find it knows neither time nor limits. You and your entire family will enjoy songs from Mary Poppins, The Wizard of Oz, Sound of Music, and some of your favorite Disney classics! So huddle up your best team and get ready for a night of performance with young artists coming into their own. The "Best Night Ever" for all ages. Executive Producer Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Fund.

I HOPE YOU DANCE - August 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

There is a feeling when you dance, a sensational energy that begins in the depths of your soul and radiates out through the tips of your fingers. Choreographers, dancers, musicians, singers, and YOU will create the world's largest dance floor in backyards and living rooms across the world, living life to its fullest potential. Featuring spectacular dance numbers from some of Broadway's greatest musicals including Chicago, Cabaret, Anything Goes, & Singin' in the Rain! Join us as we express love, strength, gratitude and power in a theatrical evening of awe-inspiring dance. Shared through the entire catalog of dance styles, we hope you never take one single breath for granted, and when you get the choice to sit it out or dance, we hope you dance. Executive Producer Vickie Soulier.

THE GALA CELEBRATION - September 11, 12, 13

The concert event of the summer not to be missed, this extra special evening is a true celebration of life's greatest moments. Captivating Broadway and popular musical hits, executed by powerhouse vocalists, in the dazzling Jack London winery ruins. The Gala Celebration is Transcendence Theatre Company's largest fundraising event of the season, which is sure to lift your spirit and warm your heart. Be uplifted by compelling songs from West Side Story, Ragtime, Dear Evan Hansen, & many more! With all the success the Sonoma community has helped Transcendence Theatre Company achieve, the Gala Celebration is a tribute to the community that has welcomed this company with open arms since the very first performance.

Create Your Own Best Night Ever at Home:

To help patrons create their own Field of Dreams experience in their own backyards or living rooms, Transcendence will be offering pre-show virtual offerings to enhance their Best Night Ever Online Experience.

Pre-show entertainment starts at 6:30pm (Fridays) and 1pm and 6:30pm (Saturdays and Sundays) and will include:

Transcendence Artists wine chats: a pre-recorded digital experience that connects patrons with the performers starring in the productions.

Purchasing food and wine for delivery/pick-up from local Sonoma food vendors and winery sponsors (see website for updated vendor and wine sponsor list).

Special tributes to those whose lives were lost as well as the first responders that so bravely worked towards caring for others during this time.

Activities and classes for children to do during the Fantastical Family Night.

Videos to learn more about Transcendence and their work in the community.

For more information for how to be a part of Transcendence Theatre Company's "Best Night Ever Goes Online" visit www.bestnightever.org





