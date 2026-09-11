Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Bay Area This Holiday Season

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Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas will return to Northern California in December. For decades, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has criss-crossed the country bringing holiday joy to audiences. This December, the acclaimed show — new each year — returns to Northern California with its Irish musicians, dancers, and native Irish storyteller, Tomáseen Foley.

A Celtic Christmas springs from the infinitely rich treasury of Ireland's cultural heritage: a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the West of Ireland in the 1940s, before the advent of the motorcar, the television, and the telephone. In this family-friendly recreation of age-old tradition, neighbors bring their fiddles, tin whistles, flutes, bodhráns, uilleann pipes, and their unshakeable sense of community for a night of traditional music, song, dance, and of course storytelling.

Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 PM

UCSC Music Center Recital Hall

402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95064

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomaseen-foleys-a-celtic-christmas-tickets-1999400724389?aff=oddtdtcreator

Friday, December 18 at 7:30 PM

United Irish Cultural Center

2700 45th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116

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