Tomáseen Foley's A CELTIC CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Bay Area This Holiday Season
Performances will take place at UCSC Music Center Recital Hall and United Irish Cultural Center.
Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas will return to Northern California in December. For decades, Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas has criss-crossed the country bringing holiday joy to audiences. This December, the acclaimed show — new each year — returns to Northern California with its Irish musicians, dancers, and native Irish storyteller, Tomáseen Foley.
A Celtic Christmas springs from the infinitely rich treasury of Ireland's cultural heritage: a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the West of Ireland in the 1940s, before the advent of the motorcar, the television, and the telephone. In this family-friendly recreation of age-old tradition, neighbors bring their fiddles, tin whistles, flutes, bodhráns, uilleann pipes, and their unshakeable sense of community for a night of traditional music, song, dance, and of course storytelling.
Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 PM
UCSC Music Center Recital Hall
402 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95064
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomaseen-foleys-a-celtic-christmas-tickets-1999400724389?aff=oddtdtcreator
Friday, December 18 at 7:30 PM
United Irish Cultural Center
2700 45th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomaseen-foleys-a-celtic-christmas-tickets-1998921776844?aff=oddtdtcreator
|
Bye Bye Birdie
Warren Theater (9/18-10/04)
|
ELTON DOM: The Young Elton Experience
Great Star Theater (9/10-9/13) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
|
Pickleball
Hillbarn Theatre (8/20-9/13) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Antony and Cleopatra
McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, San Francisco (9/05-9/13)
|
Rock of Ages
Woodland Opera House (10/02-10/24)
|
“HOME”
San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Bowes Center (4/09-4/09)
|
Legally Blonde The Musical
Berkeley Playhouse (9/11-10/11)
|
School of Rock
Hillbarn Theatre (11/19-12/20)
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)