TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for an extra-special casting opportunity as the Tony recipient theatre company seeks a furry friend to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie, a madcap mystery about the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. The lucky pooch will perform as Peter, Agatha’s wirehaired terrier who was so beloved he received a dedication in two of her novels. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, who helms the play, is seeking a well-behaved, well-trained dog of any size with a penchant for sniffing out clues.



Silicon Valley-based pet owners are invited to submit their dogs for consideration by messaging TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting and Literary Management Jeffrey Lo with photos of their hopeful hounds, plus a brief description of any stage experience and/or why their pup is perfect for the part. Submissions can be sent to Lo at jlo@theatreworks.org before the deadline of 5pm Friday, September 22, 2023. The dog actor playing Peter will appear during several scenes of Mrs. Christie, which performs October 4-29, 2023 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $27) to see Peter’s tail-wagging turn and more information about Mrs. Christie the public may visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Joey Moro/Dorset Theatre Festival

Mrs. Christie investigates the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. Almost a century later, Christie superfan Lucy unveils a clue about the author’s highly publicized 11-day vanishing and resolves to crack the case. In parallel storylines that blend past, present, and Poirot, Lucy discovers the power of finding oneself by disappearing. This imaginative and speculative romp’s World Premiere directed by Sardelli at Dorset Theatre Festival was called “a most entertaining mélange of biography, sparkling with magical realism and theatrical wit” by Berkshire On Stage. BroadwayWorld lauded the work as “sophisticated, smart, funny, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Whether you're an Agatha Christie aficionado or you just like great art, this play has the power to move you. It is a love letter to writing, to theatre, to the mysterious and indomitable human spirit.”



