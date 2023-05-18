The Pear Theatre Concludes Season With FALSETTOS by William Finn and James Lapine

Just in time for June Pride Month, The Pear Theatre concludes its 21st Season with the beloved musical Falsettos by William Finn and James Lapine - winner of two 1992 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, and nominated for five 2016 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

WHAT: Marking The Pear's first fully staged musical in its new location, Falsettos chronicles the story of New Yorker Marvin, his son Jason, ex-wife Trina, his lover Whizzer, and their tumultuous journey of love, joy, and heartbreak. This 'sung-through' musical centered around identity, family, and religion poses many stirring questions including: what constitutes a family? Is family something we choose or are born into? Or a combination of both?

WHO: The cast features Angie Alvarez as Charlotte, Kyle Herrera as Mendel, Leah Kennedy as Cordelia, Russell Nakagawa as Jason, Brad Satterwhite as Whizzer, Tyler Savin as Marvin, and Jen Wheatonfox as Trina. Actor headshots are available here.

The crew and creative team includes director Janie Scott, stage management by Pear Production Manager Kelly Weber Barraza, costume design by Chase Kupperberg, lighting design by Ed Hunter, and set design by Pear Technical Director, Louis Stone-Collonge.

WHEN: Opening Night: Friday, June 30 at 8:00 pm. Preview performance: Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 pm. Performs through July 23; Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm.



ABOUT THE PLAY

A seamless pairing of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist (Mendel), Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason's bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

"I have been 'chasing' this musical for a very long time," shares Director Janie Scott. "It is one I have been wanting to do for a while. When Sinjin [The Pear's Artistic Director] offered me the opportunity to direct, I practically jumped out of my seat. Although there was talk of doing a virtual production during the early days of COVID, I am so grateful we are producing this show in-person given the very powerful impact this smaller piece can have in a more intimate setting like The Pear. Plus, there's nothing like diving into the creative process in a room full of people."

"I have a very personal connection to this piece, having lived through the years of the AIDS crisis, witnessing the devastating impact it had on many beloved members of our theatre community, and losing very close friends," Scott adds. "There's a very special dramatic arc to Falsettos in that we increasingly find ourselves relating to these characters, growing to love them and ultimately becoming fully invested in their lives throughout the charming and lighthearted first Act. Then, when tragedy or a big event strikes later on, we are deeply moved, shaken and affected by it because we are already so invested in this story and these very lovable characters. I also find that this show is still incredibly relevant today for a number of reasons - namely, how it takes a close look at family and what constitutes a family. Is family something we choose? Is family something we are born into? Or is it a combination of both?"