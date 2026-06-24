TWELFTH NIGHT Musical Adaptation to be Presented at A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory

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American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Young Conservatory has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical adaptation of Twelfth Night, a contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery, taking place August 7–16, 2026 at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater.



Twelfth Night tells the story of Viola, a young heroine who washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true self and true love in the process. Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), Twelfth Night was named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018 by Time, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Washington Post.



Twelfth Night features a talented cast of student performers including (in alphabetical order): Nathan Bennett-Crump, Briana Bothello, Khalil Carim, Lucas Ceja, Laura Ferreira, Benjamin Grant, Mia Hangai, Ella Kim, Lourdes Verde Lombardo, Zoe Mastropasqua, Justina Mateescu, Keenan Moran, Joss Pearlman, Connor Rakoczy, Violet Rodriguez, Sadie Shepodd, Naomi Smith-Iyer, Shaan Swaminathan, Anabelle Tene, Lucia van Gool, Bella Verrico, Angus Wells, and Tej Wong.

Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub, the creative team for Twelfth Night includes Shaina Taub (Music & Lyrics), Dee Dee Stephens Director), Amanda Dee (Music Director), Meredith Joelle Charlson (Choreographer), Claudio Silva (Lighting Designer), Grace Robertson (Costume Designer), Kiki Hood (Scenic Designer), Dan Holland (Sound Designer), Anthony Lopez (Stage Manager), and Paige Weissenburger (Assistant Stage Manager).



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