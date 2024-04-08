THE REVOLUTIONISTS & More Set for Theatre Lunatico 2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Lunatico has unveiled its 2024 season. Their 2024 season will include two mainstage productions at their basement venue, La Val's Subterranean: The Revolutionists, by Lauren Gunderson (May 25th-June 9th), and The Moors, by Jen Silverman (Fall 2024). Both Lauren Gunderson and Jen Silverman bring a subversive wit and absurdity to their writing which buoys dark subject matter. The Revolutionists will transport audiences to the French Revolution and The Moors revels in the aesthetics of Victorian horror, yet both plays promise evenings of laughter and surprise.

The Moors is the second installment of Theatre Lunatico's Tales from Behind the Basement Door–a recurring series of fall productions exploring eerie, creepy, spooky subject matter just in time for Halloween. The run will include a late show on Halloween night.

Additionally, Theatre Lunatico's Shoebox Shakespeare Series returns, and takes over La Val's Pizza with ShakesBeer! This series of staged readings is a casual romp through the canon (with drinking games). Throughout the 2024 season, Theatre Lunatico will perform pared-down versions of Shakespeare's greatest plays upstairs in the pizzeria, offering audiences the chance to grab another beer or slice throughout the night. An un-stuffy evening of Shakespeare, read with depth by the Theatre Lunatico ensemble and friends.

Theatre Lunatico's Shoebox Shakespeare Series launched in September, 2015, with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream and the intention of bringing compelling and accessible productions of Shakespeare's works ‘up close and personal.' The ensemble returns to A Midsummer Night's Dream for their first ShakesBeer reading–Friday, May 3rd at 7pm. No ticket reservations required, donations accepted.

Pay-What-You-Will ticketing continues at Theatre Lunatico in 2024. Mainstage productions will provide suggested donation amounts to cover costs, but no audience member will be turned away for lack of funds (subject to seat availability). Learn more about Theatre Lunatico at www.theatrelunatico.org Season list below

SHAKESBEER

A Shoebox Shakespeare Reading Series

First staged reading of 2024:

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Friday, May 3rd, 7PM

upstairs at La Val's Pizza - 1834 Euclid Ave, Berkeley CA

No reserved tickets required, donations accepted

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Lauri Smith

May 25th-June 9th

FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS

La Val's Subterranean Theater

TICKETS

THE MOORS

By Jen Silverman

Directed by Tara Blau Smollen

FALL 2024