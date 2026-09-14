THE NEW WORLD Opens Symphony San Jose Season

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Symphony San Jose opens the 2026- 2027 Season by celebrating 250 years of the American spirit with music that reflects the nation's past, present, and promise.

Aaron Copland's Billy the Kid has become synonymous with the American West. Drawing on folk tunes, wide-open harmonies, and cinematic energy, Copland captures the myth, optimism, and rugged individualism that helped shape the American imagination.

Pianist Joyce Yang, known for her keyboard brilliance, depth, and expressive power, delivers the Bay Area premiere of Jonathan Leshnoff's Rhapsody on America—a lyrical meditation on the American spirit that weaves together sweeping virtuosity, intimate reflection, and propulsive rhythmic energy.

Czech composer Antonín Dvořák's greatest work, his New World Symphony, was composed during his time in the United States. Inspired by American landscapes and musical traditions, this symphony remains a profound reflection of cultural identity, hope, and discovery—ideas at the very core of the American experiment.

NOTE: This season celebrates Symphony San Jose's 25th Anniversary.

SUPER DISCOUNTED YOUTH TICKETS: Special Youth Ticket price: Adult patrons may purchase single tickets for accompanying guests 17 years of age or younger at half price. Contact the Ticket Office for more information.

THE PROGRAM:

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid Suite

Jonathan Leshnoff: Rhapsody on America (Co-commissioned by Symphony San Jose)

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”)

Concert Length: Approximately 1 hour 50 minutes with intermission.

ARTISTS:

Ken-David Masur, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

Symphony San Jose



Photo Credit: Symphony San Jose

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